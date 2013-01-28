Research and Markets: The Connected Consumer Survey 2012: Asia-Pacific Looks at the Behaviour of 3859 Affluent, Connected Consumers in China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zkmfpl/the_connected) has announced the addition of the "The Connected Consumer Survey 2012: Asia-Pacific" report to their offering.

The rapid adoption of connected devices in Asia-Pacific is driving change not only in consumers' usage of telecoms and media services, but also in the services' perceived value.

This Survey Report explores usage of, and attitudes towards, telecoms and media services among 4000 connected consumers across China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia. The information collected in Analysys Mason's Connected Consumer Survey 2012 includes device penetration and ownership, and usage of fixed and mobile voice and data services, mobile content and applications, and pay-TV and video content.

This Report provides:

- headline results from Analysys Mason's survey of connected consumers across China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia

- insight into how consumers are spending their telecoms and media day, as well as penetration levels for devices

- strategic advice on marketing fixed and mobile broadband services, based on survey findings related to consumer satisfaction with these services

- insight into usage of, and attitudes towards, mobile content and applications, including text communication, entertainment and mobile financial services

- information about consumers' plans for their fixed and mobile voice subscriptions, as well as handset purchasing plans

- an analysis of pay-TV customer satisfaction levels and reasons for non-subscribers' disinterest in such services.

