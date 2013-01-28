Research and Markets: China Automotive Distribution Industry Research and Forecast Report, 2013

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

In the wake of declined automotive sales, the construction speed of auto dealers' 4S stores also slowed down somewhat in China in 2012. In 2012, the number of additional 4S stores in China registered 2000-plus, and the total number approximated 20,000. Among the listed dealers, Pangda Automobile Trade boasts the most 4S stores, with the number hitting 771, far higher than that of other peers.

Due to slowdown of new vehicle sales market and the amounting pressure of inventory, the dealers successively rendered price reduction as the main promotion means, which caused the drop in profitability of many dealers in 2012. Meanwhile, the fall of gross margin also indicates that the new vehicle sales business has been gradually into the era of meager profit.

In contrast to the depressed new vehicle sales market, the automotive after-sale service and used car sales business presented greater development potential.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Business Model of Automotive Distribution in China

1.1 Development Course

1.2 Distribution Model

2. Development of Major Auto Dealers in China

2.1 Quantity

2.2 Profitability

2.3 Market Share

2.4 Working Capital

2.5 Region Feature of Auto Dealers

3. Current Status and Development Prospect of New Car Sales in China

3.1 Sales Volume and Trend

3.2 Price

3.3 Distribution Model

3.4 Operation of Auto Dealer

3.5 Development Trend Forecast

4. Current Status and Development Prospect of Used Car Sales in China

4.1 Sales

4.2 Distribution Model

4.3 Market Prospect Forecast

5. Current Status and Development Prospect of Auto After-Sales Service in China

5.1 Current Development of Auto After-Sales Service

5.2 Auto Repair and Maintenance

5.3 Auto Finance

5.4 Auto Insurance

6. Major Auto Dealers in China

Companies Mentioned

- China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited

- China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited

- Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited

- Fujian Zhangzhou Development

- LENTUO Group

- Pangda Automobile Trade

- Shenzhen Tellus Holding

- Sinomach Automobile

- Wuhu Yaxia Automobile Corporation

- Wuxi Commercial Mansion Grand Orient

- Zhejiang Material Industrial Zhongda Yuantong Group

- Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited

