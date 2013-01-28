ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Research and Markets: Case study: Telenor Connexion's Approach to an M2M Smart Grid Implementation in the UK

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 6:46 AM | 1 min read
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s9lgzc/case_study) has announced the addition of the "Case study: Telenor Connexion's approach to an M2M smart grid implementation in the UK" report to their offering.

Telenor Connexion's energy/utility sector solution includes four aspects: deep smart metering technical expertise, long-standing network communications capabilities, an M2M total quality management programme and a focus on quality of experience.

M2M device connections in the energy/utility sector are forecast to grow at a 50% CAGR for the next 11 years, reaching 1.3 billion worldwide by 2021. Operators are focusing their efforts in key industry sectors to best capture this tremendous growth opportunity. This case study examines Telenor Connexion's approach to smart metering engagements in the energy/utility sector, based on its continued work with clients and internal R&D.

This Viewpoint provides:

- A description of Telenor Connexion's approach to smart grid implementations

- A case study on its work with OnStream, a National Grid company, on an M2M smart metering solution

- A discussion on how to add value-added services to historically low-ARPU M2M deployments

- A worldwide forecast for energy and utility sector M2M device connections.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s9lgzc/case_study

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager.
press@researchandmarkets.com
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Sector: Telecommunications and Networks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases