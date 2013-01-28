Research and Markets: Case study: Telenor Connexion's Approach to an M2M Smart Grid Implementation in the UK

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s9lgzc/case_study) has announced the addition of the "Case study: Telenor Connexion's approach to an M2M smart grid implementation in the UK" report to their offering.

Telenor Connexion's energy/utility sector solution includes four aspects: deep smart metering technical expertise, long-standing network communications capabilities, an M2M total quality management programme and a focus on quality of experience.

M2M device connections in the energy/utility sector are forecast to grow at a 50% CAGR for the next 11 years, reaching 1.3 billion worldwide by 2021. Operators are focusing their efforts in key industry sectors to best capture this tremendous growth opportunity. This case study examines Telenor Connexion's approach to smart metering engagements in the energy/utility sector, based on its continued work with clients and internal R&D.

This Viewpoint provides:

- A description of Telenor Connexion's approach to smart grid implementations

- A case study on its work with OnStream, a National Grid company, on an M2M smart metering solution

- A discussion on how to add value-added services to historically low-ARPU M2M deployments

- A worldwide forecast for energy and utility sector M2M device connections.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s9lgzc/case_study