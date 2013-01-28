Research and Markets: The Top 25 Developers Of Cerebral Aneurysm Treatment Devices Worldwide

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Top 25 Developers Of Cerebral Aneurysm Treatment Devices Worldwide" report to their offering.

Cerebral Aneurysm Device Market Expected to Reach A Value of U.S.$ 1.0 Billion In 2014

Market Highlights

- It is estimated that up to one in 15 people will develop a cerebral (brain or intracranial) aneurysm during their lifetime.

- Fifteen million individuals in the developed world are living with a silent, undiagnosed cerebral aneurysm.

- Every year 100,000 of those aneurysms rupture resulting in the death of 50,000 people.

- In the United States alone, there is a cerebral aneurysm rupturing every 18 minutes.

- 50,000 unruptured aneurysms are diagnosed each year worldwide from systematic headaches or from incidental imaging/screening.

- By 2015, in excess of 200,000 cases of ruptured and unruptured cerebral aneurysms will be treated worldwide each year.

- Re-hemorrhage occurs in about 20 percent of cases within the first 14 days after the initial rupture.

Publication Overview

This report profiles the Top 25 developers of cerebral aneurysm treatment devices worldwide. These are the companies with the experience, know-how and resources that enable them to develop, manufacture and market innovative products that compete effectively in global markets.

Profile information for each company in The Top 25 Developers Of Cerebral Aneurysm Treatment Devices Worldwide typically includes:

- Company Contact Information - Address, Telephone and Fax Numbers, Email and Website Addresses, Social Media

- Key Company Decision Makers - From CEO and Main Board, to Key Senior Managers

- Specialised fields such as Company Description, Ownership, Products, Technology, Foreign Trade, Location Status, Year Established, Number of Employees, Investors, Turnover.

Report Target Market

1) Neurovascular Device Companies

Usage: competitive/financial analysis and strategic partner/alliance identification.

2) Suppliers

This report is very useful to suppliers of e.g. materials like cobalt, nitinol, platinum, titanium etc. to identify top potential customers.

3) Distributors

The Top 25 Developers Of Cerebral Aneurysm Treatment Devices Worldwide is ideal for distributors of neurovascular devices to identify the leading manufacturers with the best products.

4) Associations/Foundations/Societies

The report is perfect for brain aneurysm foundations, neurointerventional surgery and neuroradiology societies, stroke associations etc..

