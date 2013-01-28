Research and Markets: The Contactless Payments in Poland - 2012: Market Development - NFC Technology - Prospects

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/llbw7g/the_contactless) has announced the addition of the "The Contactless Payments in Poland - 2012. Market Development - NFC Technology - Prospects" report to their offering.

The report concerns the latest state of the Polish contactless payment market and mobile NFC payments. It is based on surveys carried out among all banks issuing contactless payment instruments, acquirers that operate contactless payments as well mobile operators on the Polish market.

Since 2011 in Poland there has been a rapid increase in the number of contactless transactions concluded by customers. A significant penetration of cards and contactless POS terminals in Poland has been achieved, enabling the practical use of the advantages of new technology, which are primarily convenience and speed of the transaction. These features allow the contactless cards to compete with cash payments, also in the area of low-value transactions. From this moment banking sector begins to gain profits from the investments in the development of contactless technology.

In 2012, one can observe a new stage in the development of contactless payments on the Polish market, which was the long-awaited commercial deployment of mobile NFC payments. Thanks to this, Poland once again achieved the status of a European leader in the field of mobile payment innovation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. ISSUANCE OF CONTACTLESS CARDS IN POLAND

2. CONTACTLESS CARDS ACCEPTANCE

3. TRANSACTIONS WITH CONTACTLESS CARDS

4. EURO 2012 TEST FOR CONTACTLESS TECHNOLOGY

5. MOBILE CONTACTLESS TECHNOLOGY NFC IN POLAND

6. PROSPECTS OF CONTACTLESS PAYMENTS IN POLAND

SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Companies Mentioned:

- Visa Europe

- MasterCard Europe

- First Data Polska SA

- Alior Bank SA

- Bank BPH SA

- Bank DnB NORD Polska SA

- Bank Gospodarki Zywnosciowej SA

- Bank Pocztowy SA

- Bank Zachodni WBK SA

- BRE Bank SA

- Centrum Rozliczen Elektronicznych Polskie ePlatnosci SA

- Citi Handlowy (Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA)

- Credit Agricole Bank Polska SA

- Deutsche Bank PBC SA

- Elavon Financial Services Limited Branch in Poland

- Getin Noble Bank SA

- Ikano bank GmbH (Sp. z o.o.)

- ING Bank Slaski SA

- Inteligo Financial Services SA

- INVEST-BANK SA

- IT Card Centrum Technologii Platniczych SA

- Nordea Bank Polska SA

- Oberthur Technologies Poland

- PayTel SA

- PKO Bank Polski SA

- Polbank EFG SA

- Polska Telefonia Cyfrowa SA (T-Mobile)

- Polska Telefonia Komórkowa Centertel Sp. z o.o. (Orange)

- SIX Payment Services Europe SA

- Sygma Banque Société Anonyme SA

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/llbw7g/the_contactless