Research and Markets: Wireless Network Traffic Worldwide: Forecasts and Analysis 2012-2017

Far from growing dangerously fast, mobile data traffic may not grow sufficiently fast to stop the mobile industry from shrinking.

Mobile data growth, which had once threatened to overwhelm networks, now appears to be growing at a more manageable pace, even in fast developing economies. The disruptive effect of Wi-Fi has limited the rate of growth, and operators will have to adjust their strategies to a different reality.

This Report provides:

- wireless data traffic forecasts for eight global regions, plus fifteen individual country markets

Traffic is broken down by:

- device type (voicephone, smartphone, mid-screen and large-screen devices, plus M2M)

- for each device type by network type and business model: cellular, private Wi-Fi, public Wi-Fi, MNO Wi-Fi and carrier-class Wi-Fi

- device adoption forecasts

- voice traffic forecasts expressed in bytes, split by circuit-switched and VoIP

- a critique of mobile data forecasting

- analysis of commercial implications of forecasts for mobile operators

- analysis of drivers and inhibitors of growth in different regions of the world

- analysis of the impact of Wi-Fi on the mobile industry.

