Research and Markets: World Guide to Foundations 2013

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dnnw7b/world_guide_to) has announced the addition of the "World Guide to Foundations 2013" directory to their offering.

The World Guide to Foundations is an indispensable guide to tens of thousands of foundations in 115 countries is available once again.

This reference work offers a reliable overview of an impressive number of foundations and their aims.

As a crucial source of grants, studies, research, and other not-for-profit services, the world's growing roster of foundations each year dispenses tens of billions of dollars on causes ranging from eradicating AIDS to monitoring human rights, education, the environment, peace, technology or consumer protection, or promoting free speech.

Whether you're looking for the phone number of the Ford Foundation, or a list of scientific foundations in Switzerland, you'll find everything you need to know in this guide.

Each entry in the World Guide to Foundations includes the following details:

- Foundation name, abbreviation

- Address, telephone, fax, e-mail, homepage, year of establishment

- Chairman, general manager, founder(s)

- Areas supported

- Grant restrictions.

The World Guide to Foundations is the indispensable reference work for all who work with foundations - in professional or private life - and who need up-to-date, reliable information on sponsorship and institutions.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dnnw7b/world_guide_to