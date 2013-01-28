Research and Markets: Analyzing the Mining Industry in Australia

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Australian mining industry has very deep roots which go back to the 18th century. Today, the industry boasts of all major ores which are mined such as Iron, Zinc, Aluminum, Coal and high value ones like Uranium deposits which are being sought after by developing nations moving to nuclear power.

The industry is currently pegged above $90 billion but is heavily skewed in favor of coal which takes up almost 50% of the total production followed by base metals. There is stiff competition from emerging giants as Korea and China. New markets in the Asia Pacific region are being ruled by the Chinese industry due to apparent geographical advantages and the industry will have to find new strategies to overcome these challenges.

The Australian mining industry also contributes to the global mining industry through tested technological advances and equipments to the tune of almost of $2 billion annually. The industry is set to achieve double digit CAGR for the coming period up to 2016 thereby maintaining a positive outlook.

Aruvian Research analyzes the Australian mining industry in its research offering Analyzing the Mining Industry in Australia. The report initiates by setting the field with an analysis of the Global Mining Industry. The report analyzes the global mining industry through an industry definition moving on to the industry analysis through industry statistics, industry value & volume analysis, industry segmentation and an industry forecast.

Thereafter, this report is focused on the Australian Mining Industry through a look at the key statistics, volume/value analysis with the industry being segmented. In order to explore the competition in the industry, the report lists and analyzes the major players including Arcelor Mittal, Barrick, etc.

