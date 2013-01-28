ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Research and Markets: The Middle East Government Directory 2013

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 6:13 AM | 29 seconds read
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2gs6kk/the_middle_east) has announced the addition of the "The Middle East Government Directory 2013" directory to their offering.

The Middle East Government Directory is the definitive guide to people in power in the Middle East. All the top decision-makers are included in this one-volume publication, which details government ministries, departments and agencies.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2gs6kk/the_middle_east

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager.
press@researchandmarkets.com
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Sector: Government and Public Sector

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases