Research and Markets: The Middle East Government Directory 2013

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2gs6kk/the_middle_east) has announced the addition of the "The Middle East Government Directory 2013" directory to their offering.

The Middle East Government Directory is the definitive guide to people in power in the Middle East. All the top decision-makers are included in this one-volume publication, which details government ministries, departments and agencies.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2gs6kk/the_middle_east