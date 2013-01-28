Nationstar Mortgage Announces Pricing of $300 Million Servicer Advance Receivables Securitization

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. NSM (the “Company”), a leading residential mortgage servicer, today announced the pricing of $300 million in asset-backed term notes (the “Notes”) to be issued by Nationstar Agency Advance Funding Trust (the “Issuer”). The issuance and sale of the Notes is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on January 31, 2013.

The Notes carry a weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.46% and a weighted average term of 3.0 years. The Notes will replace $300 million in existing Agency servicing advance facilities that carried a weighted average floating rate of Libor plus 2.86%, or 3.10% in total, resulting in a reduction in rate of 1.65% as of January 24, 2013. Additionally, the effective advance rate of the new facility will be approximately 94%, an increase over the effective advance rate on the facilities being replaced. Nationstar is developing a programmatic Term Asset-Backed Security (“ABS”) issuance program which will allow it to efficiently finance current and future acquisitions of Agency and non-Agency servicing advance assets.

“I am pleased to announce the execution of the first ever Agency servicer advance securitization,” said Jay Bray, Nationstar's CEO. “This securitization further diversifies our funding sources, reduces our advance funding costs, and establishes a Nationstar precedent for financing our advances with fixed-rate term debt at a very opportune time in the rate cycle. We intend to access the ABS markets frequently as we execute on our stated goal to lower advance expenses to drive further gains in servicing profitability.”

Barclays Capital Inc. acted as the lead manager for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA), LLC, and RBS Securities, Inc. acted as co-managers for the offering.

The Notes and related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Notes are being offered and sold only to “qualified institutional buyers” (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. Therefore, the Notes will be subject to restrictions on transferability and resale, and may not be transferred or resold absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase with respect to the Notes or other securities, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or purchase would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc.

Based in Lewisville, Texas, as of September 30, 2012, Nationstar serviced over one million residential mortgages with a servicing portfolio totaling $198 billion in unpaid principal balance. In addition, Nationstar operates an integrated loan origination business, enabling Nationstar to mitigate servicing portfolio run-off and improve credit performance for loan investors. Nationstar currently employs over 4,100 people.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts. Forward-looking statements convey Nationstar's current expectations or forecasts of future events. When used in this release, the words “anticipate,” “appears,” “believe,” “foresee,” “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “estimate,” “target,” “project,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “are likely” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve predictions of our future financial condition, performance, plans and strategies, and are thus dependent on a number of factors including, without limitation, assumptions and data that may be imprecise or incorrect. Specific factors that may impact performance or other predictions of future actions have, in many but not all cases, been identified in connection with specific forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Nationstar's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors” section of Nationstar Mortgage LLC's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011, Nationstar's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2012, and other reports filed with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date they were made. Unless required by law, Nationstar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this release.