Crowdfunding Landscape Discussed in New MarketLine Case Study Now Available at MarketPublishers.com

Following President Obama signing the JOBS Act into legislation in spring 2012, small start-up companies got the potential opportunity of gaining investment from private individuals through crowdfunding (alternately crowd financing, or hyper funding). This funding mechanism offers a much larger pool of investors from which startups and entrepreneurs are capable of tapping capital. Besides, crowdfunding mitigates the risk of introducing a pioneer product to market, as well as enables start-ups to capitalize upon extensive brand and product exposure. With all of these and a lot more advantages though, there appear to be certain challenges faced by this means of raising capital.

New case study “Crowdfunding: Revolutionizing the Investment Landscape” developed by MarketLine explores the viability of crowdfunding as a means of investment, its advantages and disadvantages, its utilization thus far, besides projecting its potential success moving forward.

