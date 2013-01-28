ñol

Crowdfunding Landscape Discussed in New MarketLine Case Study Now Available at MarketPublishers.com

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 6:05 AM | 1 min read
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Following President Obama signing the JOBS Act into legislation in spring 2012, small start-up companies got the potential opportunity of gaining investment from private individuals through crowdfunding (alternately crowd financing, or hyper funding). This funding mechanism offers a much larger pool of investors from which startups and entrepreneurs are capable of tapping capital. Besides, crowdfunding mitigates the risk of introducing a pioneer product to market, as well as enables start-ups to capitalize upon extensive brand and product exposure. With all of these and a lot more advantages though, there appear to be certain challenges faced by this means of raising capital.

New case study “Crowdfunding: Revolutionizing the Investment Landscape” developed by MarketLine explores the viability of crowdfunding as a means of investment, its advantages and disadvantages, its utilization thus far, besides projecting its potential success moving forward.

Report Details:

Title: Crowdfunding: Revolutionizing the Investment Landscape
Published: January, 2013
Pages: 27
Price: US$ 495.00
http://marketpublishers.com/report/consumer_products_company_reports/crowdfunding-revolutionizing-investment-landscape.html

More Case Studies by MarketLine Include:

More new studies by MarketLine can be found at http://marketpublishers.com/members/marketline/info.html

The Market Publishers, Ltd.
Tanya Rezler
Tel: +44 208 144 6009
Fax: +44 207 900 3970
ps@marketpublishers.com
MarketPublishers.com

