Crowdfunding Landscape Discussed in New MarketLine Case Study Now Available at MarketPublishers.com

Following President Obama signing the JOBS Act into legislation in spring 2012, small start-up companies got the potential opportunity of gaining investment from private individuals through crowdfunding (alternately crowd financing, or hyper funding). This funding mechanism offers a much larger pool of investors from which startups and entrepreneurs are capable of tapping capital. Besides, crowdfunding mitigates the risk of introducing a pioneer product to market, as well as enables start-ups to capitalize upon extensive brand and product exposure. With all of these and a lot more advantages though, there appear to be certain challenges faced by this means of raising capital.
New case study “Crowdfunding: Revolutionizing the Investment Landscape” developed by MarketLine explores the viability of crowdfunding as a means of investment, its advantages and disadvantages, its utilization thus far, besides projecting its potential success moving forward.
Report Details:
Title: Crowdfunding: Revolutionizing the Investment Landscape
Published: January, 2013
Pages: 27
Price: US$ 495.00
http://marketpublishers.com/report/consumer_products_company_reports/crowdfunding-revolutionizing-investment-landscape.html
More Case Studies by MarketLine Include:
- Electronic Cigarettes: This Emerging Market Could be the Savior of the Tobacco Industry
- Lenovo Group: Innovation and Expansion in the Digital Age
- Western Union: Globalization Benefits a Money Transfer Market Leader
- The Walt Disney Company: The Entertainment Empire Strikes Back
- Tencent Holdings Limited: Tencent's Rise to Dominance in the Chinese Internet industry
- Oasis: How to Succeed in the Omni-channel World
More new studies by MarketLine can be found at http://marketpublishers.com/members/marketline/info.html
The Market Publishers, Ltd.
Tanya Rezler
Tel: +44 208 144 6009
Fax: +44 207 900 3970
ps@marketpublishers.com
MarketPublishers.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.