First Databank Releases State and Federal Controlled Substances Module™

First Databank (FDB), a leading provider of clinical drug knowledge that improves medication-related decisions and patient outcomes, today announced the release of the FDB State and Federal Controlled Substances Module™. The new drug knowledge enables FDB customers and other industry stakeholders, from a single, convenient source, to easily and efficiently comply with myriad state and federal laws aimed at reducing the fraud, waste, and abuse associated with controlled substances.

Drug misuse and overdose is one of the fastest growing public health issues in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared unintentional prescription drug deaths an epidemic as the numbers begin to exceed traffic fatalities. To address this epidemic, most states have enacted legislation authorizing the creation and operation of Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs (PDMPs) to encourage safer prescribing of controlled substances and to reduce drug abuse and diversion within the state.

The FDB State and Federal Controlled Substances Module is a standalone dataset that can be licensed by both FDB customers and other stakeholders who need a single source of data to navigate the complexity of state and federal requirements within their electronic workflow systems. These stakeholders include pharmacies, drug wholesalers, claims processing entities, and electronic prescribing clinicians.

E-prescribing is considered the next generation of medication ordering, promising to create a safer medical environment by reducing errors and promoting medication compliance. Yet it was only recently that a sophisticated set of security measures allowing physicians to place electronic prescriptions for controlled substances (EPCS) was established. These security measures mandate the use of two-factor authentications and digital signatures as safeguards to prevent fraudulent transactions. The FDB State and Federal Controlled Substances Module provides the required information from state schedules that, when used within the electronic prescribing workflow, invokes the mandated safeguards, ensuring prescriptions are compliant with state-specific standards and delays in patient care are minimized.

FDB employs an automated process to continually monitor and acquire state and federal drug schedules and PDMP list changes. Experienced clinical and legal teams review state and federal regulation changes to ensure consistency and accuracy. Through active participation by FDB staff with both government and industry groups in the ongoing development of industry standards, customers can be assured that FDB will provide solutions that are aligned with emerging industry needs.

“Faced with increasingly complex state and federal guidelines for safe prescribing, health care providers need easy to use workflow solutions,” said Mark Millikan, PharmD, MBA, director of product management, FDB. “While federal law defines baseline rules for controlled substances, many states apply more stringent standards. FDB's goal is to ease the burden our customers face in complying with these differences. This dataset will save our customers time and provide the peace of mind that their compliance efforts will be successful.”

