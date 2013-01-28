Ambarella to Present at the Stifel Nicolaus 2013 Technology Conference Feb. 6, 2013 in San Francisco

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ambarella, Inc. AMBA, a leading developer of low-power, HD video compression and image processing semiconductors, today announced that it will be presenting at the Stifel Nicolaus 2013 Technology Conference at the San Francisco Ritz Carlton on Wednesday, February 6th at 2:40 pm, Pacific time.

Fermi Wang, Ambarella president and CEO, and George Laplante, Ambarella CFO, will be speaking and will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors before and after their presentation.

A webcast of the Company's presentation can be accessed from the following link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/stifel/technology2013/41212456.cfm. The webcast will be archived for 30 days after the presentation.

