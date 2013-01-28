Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC Advises on Sale of Dallas Medical Office Building

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

SRP Medical and Forest Park Medical Center, under the advisement of healthcare investment banking firm Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC, has completed the sale of the Forest Park Pavilion, a medical office building in Dallas, Texas.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc., a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT), closed on the purchase of the Forest Park Pavilion for $26.75 million on December 26, 2012. The 69,000 square foot medical office building is strategically located on the campus of Forest Park Medical Center. The multi-tenant property is 100% leased by Forest Park Medical Center and third-party physicians.

“The sale of the Pavilion to HTA represents a strong endorsement by a leading healthcare real estate acquirer of the strength and viability of Forest Park Medical Center and its position as a leading physician-owned hospital,” said P.J. Camp, principal with Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC.

Forest Park Medical Center, a privately-owned hospital campus initially completed in 2009, has grown to include 84 inpatient beds and 22 operating rooms. In addition, two medical office buildings totaling approximately 200,000 square feet, including the Forest Park Pavilion, were also developed on the campus. Forest Park Medical Center is unique in that it optimizes healthcare delivery by pioneering the latest advances in surgical procedures in a setting that is more akin to a hotel than a hospital. This combination has proven to be extremely popular among patients and physicians and has fueled the hospital system's recent expansion into new markets.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “HTA.” Since its formation in 2006, HTA has built a portfolio of acquisitions that totals approximately $2.6 billion based on purchase price and is comprised of 12.5 million square feet of GLA.

About SRP Medical

Formerly part of The Staubach Company, SRP Medical specializes in the development of healthcare properties in Texas and throughout the Southern United States.

About Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC

Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC ("H2C") is a healthcare-focused strategic advisory and investment banking firm. The firm traces its heritage back nearly 30 years through its predecessor organizations, including Shattuck Hammond Partners. H2C's principals have served as lead advisors on transactions in the healthcare industry totaling more $42 billion, including $9.5 billion in healthcare real estate transactions. The company is based in New York and has offices across the country in San Diego, Atlanta and Chicago. h2cllc.com