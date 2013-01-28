BPMA Executive Mentorship Council Provides Career-Enhancing Opportunities for Product Professionals

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Boston Product Management Association's (BPMA) Executive Mentorship Council wrapped up a successful 2012 season and is now accepting applications to participate in its landmark fourth year.

In the BPMA's Executive Mentorship Council, a mixture of C-level executives, vice presidents and directors participate on the council and act as mentors, providing expertise and guidance to others, while also sharing innovative concepts with like peers. These individuals come with deep experience in product management, marketing, and strategy.

"The value of a good mentor is immeasurable for learning the tricks of the trade and becoming more connected to the profession overall. With facilitated group sessions and offline mentoring from seasoned executives, our members take away ideas they can apply in their day-to-day activities,” says Deepthi Bathina, head of BPMA's Executive Mentorship Council and Senior Director of Strategy at ADP.

Oleg Kupershmidt, Senior Director of Product Management at CA Technologies and current Council mentor emphasizes, “As a leader of a large organization I am keenly aware of the importance of an effective product manager for the success of a product line. Being part of the BPMA mentorship program allows me to share my experience and ideas with a select group of bright and promising product managers."

Representatives from more than 20 companies of various sizes participate on the council and act as mentors, providing expertise and guidance to others, while also sharing innovative concepts with like peers. These mentors come from a diverse background and industries including software companies, financial institutions, professional services firms, and more.

Mentors and mentees have found enormous fulfillment from their involvement on a variety of fronts. Prior mentee Sarah Ptalis, Director of Product Management at NameMedia comments, “The best practices learned through discussions and ideas suggested through one-on-one coaching by my assigned mentor has given me the confidence and the tools to leverage my strengths and clearly demonstrate the value I bring to my organization."

