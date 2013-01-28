ACOM and Bally Technologies Partner to Provide Improved System i Functionality for ACSC Clients

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

ACOM Solutions, Inc., an industry leader in document and process automation software solutions, announced this week that it has partnered with Bally Technologies, leader in slots and video machines, casino-management, and interactive applications for the global gaming industry, to provide its clients ACOM's document output management forms software as an integrated part of Bally gaming solutions.

“ACOM is a proven and well-established software solution used throughout the gaming and casino market, making our alliance a natural move forward. ACOM's document output product provides our customers with a fully integrated forms solution, custom designed for Bally Technologies' users and an easy-to-use customer support enhancement for both our network and server-based software offerings,” said Bally Technologies' Vice President of Business Development John Connelly.

“We're excited to extend our partnership with Bally Technologies, providing them with a comprehensive ACSC/Forms template solution accessed directly through the ACOM's FORMS tool. The integrated solution offers enhanced capability to the ACSC customer and end-user, and provides the basic foundation for Bally's GO GREEN initiatives. ACSC clients may now have a complete engine to manage their electronic output with powerful yet easy-to-use graphical forms design tools for customizing their user experience,” said Jim Scott, senior vice president & general manager of ACOM's core business division.

“The bottom line is that our modular solutions provide a clear and easy path for an organization to transition its mission-critical documents to a more automated and cost-effective system. ACSC clients can start with the basics and then add capabilities with ACOM modular solutions as their requirements change,” Scott added.

About Bally Technologies, Inc.

With a history dating back to 1932, Las Vegas-based Bally Technologies designs, manufactures, operates, and distributes advanced gaming devices, systems, and technology solutions worldwide. Bally's product line includes reel-spinning slot machines, video slots, wide-area progressives, interactive and mobile applications, and Class II, lottery, and central-determination games and platforms. Bally also offers an array of casino management, slot accounting, bonusing, cashless and table-management solutions. For more information, please contact Laura Olson-Reyes, Senior Director, Marketing & Corporate Communications, at 702-584-7742, or visit http://www.ballytech.com. Connect with Bally on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About ACOM Solutions, Inc.

In operation for over 30 years, ACOM provides automated content management, business process workflow and payment processing for more than 4,000 organizations worldwide. ACOM's solutions integrate with any financial/ERP system to dramatically improve efficiency and productivity by helping companies automate their paper-based processes – from document digitization to information delivery. Our solutions improve document-intensive processes and enable clients to enhance customer satisfaction by reducing time to process customer interactions, while increasing worker productivity. ACOM clients experience a dramatic improvement in their organization's efficiency and overall bottom line by eliminating manual-based business tasks, paper and storage costs. For more information, call: 800-699-5758; e-mail sales@acom.com; or visit http://www.acom.com.