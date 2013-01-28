GCLE (CAS 104146-10-3) Market Analyzed in Discounted BAC Report Now Available at MarketPublishers.com

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The key intermediate of cephem compounds, GCLE (CAS 104146-10-3) is extensively used in the synthesis of a raft of antibiotics such as Cefpodoxime Proxetil, Cefprozil, Cefdinir, etc. GCLE is produced from pole to pole, but some producers are not always able to quench thirst for the product in their home country. In the USA, for instance, GCLE imports come from China, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, among others.

BOC Sciences, Ningbo Renjian Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sichuan Industrial Institute of Antibiotics Co. Ltd., Syntechem Co. Ltd and Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd. are among the most active players of the world GCLE market.

Discounted market research report “GCLE (CAS 104146-10-3) Market Research Report 2013” developed by Business Analytic Center (BAC) provides an in-depth analysis of the market for GCLE. The study contains a detailed description of the market, covering the past and current situation, GCLE application areas, capacities, producers and suppliers. Data on GCLE consumers as well as consumption and its structure, price dynamics, technologies, and the feedstock market are at hand in the report. The news digest and future market outlook can be found in the research study, as well.

Report Details:

Report Title: GCLE (CAS 104146-10-3) Market Research Report 2013

Published: January, 2013

Price: US$ 5,000.00 US$ 2,650.00

http://marketpublishers.com/report/industry/chemicals_petrochemicals/gcle_104146-10-3_market_research_report.html

Report Contents:

1. GCLE: GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. Properties

1.2. Composition, information on ingredients

1.3. Hazards identification

1.4. Handling and storage

1.5. Toxicological & ecological information

1.6. Transport information

2. GCLE END-USE SECTOR

2.1. Application areas

2.2. Patents

3. GCLE MARKET WORLDWIDE. MANUFACTURERS AND SUPPLIERS OF GCLE (INCLUDING CONTACT DETAILS).

3.1. Manufacturers of gcle

3.1.1. Europe

3.1.2. Asia

3.1.3. North America

3.2. Suppliers of gcle

3.2.1. Europe

3.2.2. Asia

3.2.3. North America

4. CURRENT GCLE MARKET PRICES

4.1. Europe

4.2. Asia

4.3. North America

5. GCLE CONSUMERS

More new cutting-edge market research reports by BAC can be found at http://marketpublishers.com/members/trade_cas/info.html