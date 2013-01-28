Research and Markets: Epoxy / Polyepoxide Resins - A Global Market Watch, 2011 - 2016

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rjvh72/epoxy_) has announced the addition of the "Epoxy / Polyepoxide Resins - A Global Market Watch, 2011 - 2016" report to their offering.

The Epoxy / Polyepoxide Resins market is expected to witness a value of US$23.2 billion by 2016. Geographical analysis shows the highest Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7 % is foreseen from Asia-Pacific region during the analysis period 2011-2016. Europe is way behind with a CAGR of 5.3%, followed by the Americas at 4.3%. Among the segments: Liquid Epoxy Resins accounts for nearly 30% of the overall market, Solid Epoxy Resins and Halogenated Epoxy Resins stand at second and third positions, respectively. Global volume market for Epoxy / Polyepoxide will record strong hold over the next 5 years driven by raising demand in fast-growth market in Asia-Pacific and other emerging countries.

Publication Overview

The Epoxy / Polyepoxide Resins - A Global Market Watch, 2011 - 2016' reviews the latest trends in plastics industry with a perceptive to identify the near-future growth prospects. An in-depth analysis across the geographic regions provides strategic business intelligence for the industry investments. The study offers profitable investment strategies for R&D organizations, plastic manufacturing units, distributors, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and many more in preferred locations.

The report primarily focuses on:

- Latest Market Trends

- Region-wise Demand Factor

- Key Growth Areas

- Market Sizes

- Key Competitors Edge

- Investment Strategies

The report focuses on the current market trends, estimates and forecasts for the period 2011-2016. More than 1500 in plastics market and 177 leading market players that project improved market activities in the near future are profiled.

323 data charts describe the market shares, sales forecasts and growth prospects. Moreover, key strategic activities in the market including mergers/acquisitions, collaborations/partnerships, product launches/developments are discussed which gives a deep insight into the growth perspectives of the market.

The major epoxy / polyepoxide resins - types and end-users discussed in the report are:

By Product Type

- Liquid Epoxy Resins

- Solid Epoxy Resins

- Halogenated Epoxy Resins

- Multifunctional Epoxy Resins &

- Other (Specialty Epoxy Resins, Monofunctional and Aliphatic Glycidyl Ethers, Cycloaliphatic Epoxy Resins and Other)

By End-User

- Paints and Coatings

- Electrical & Electronics

- Adhesives

- Composite Materials (Carbon Fiber and Fiberglass Reinforcements)

- Tooling and Casting &

- Other (Consumer, Industrial, Marine & Aerospace)

