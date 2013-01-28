Research and Markets: The European Foundations Directory 2013

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/chkb7r/the_european) has announced the addition of the "The European Foundations Directory 2013" directory to their offering.

This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and international foundations, NGOs and other charitable and grant-making organizations located on the entire European continent.

All of the major established foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for almost 2000 institutions, this new publication is the most comprehensive and up to date information on this growing sector.

Entries:

- Entries are arranged alphabetically by country

- Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, Internet and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers, details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity, and key executives where available

- Included an index of foundations, by geographical area of operations and by main activities

- A wide range of activities is covered including aid to less developed countries, the environment, education, the arts and humanities, and medicine and health

- Included information on foundation centres and coordinating bodies

- Make vital contacts

The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, charities and other grant-making and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work of foundations throughout Europe.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/chkb7r/the_european.