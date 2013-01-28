Research and Markets: 2013 Directory of China's CNG Supply Sources

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Natural gas project investment in China was relatively simple and easy just 10 years ago because of the brand new downstream market. It differs a lot since then: LNG plants enjoyed seller market before, while a LNG plant investor today will find himself soon fighting with other 200 LNG plants for buyers; West East Gas Pipeline 1 enjoyed virgin markets alongside its paving route in 2002, while today's Xin-Zhe-Yue Pipeline Network investor has to plan its route within territory of a couple of competing pipelines; In the past, city gas investors could choose to sign golden areas with best sales potential and easy access to PNG supply, while today's investors have to turn their sights to areas where sales potential is limited ... Obviously, today's investors have to consider more to ensure right decision making in a much complicated gas market.

China Natural Gas Map's associated project directories provide readers a fundamental analysis tool to make their decisions. With a completed idea about venders, buyers and competitive projects, analyst would be able to shape a better market model when planning a new investment or marketing program.

This directory records China's 358 CNG supply sources (CNG Mother Station) during the nation's 12th 5-year-plan period. For each recorded project, its project status, location, investor, frontline operator company, general manager in charge, company contact number and address are available.

REASONS TO BUY

- Professional gas industry analyst can save at least 360 working hours;

- CNG production project investors can better plan their project sites based on a complete idea about competitive CNG suppliers in China;

- CNG key buyers can optimize their future CNG contracts with more choices for both existing and emerging CNG supply sources in China;

- CNG fueling station investors can, with associated city gas franchisers directory, better plan project sites with a complete idea about both CNG supply sources and potential market entrance barriers by regions.

MAIN USERS OF THIS DIRECTORY

- CNG Mother Station Investors

- City Gas Companies Who Purchase CNG

- CNG Fueling Station Investors

- CNG Equipment & Service Providers

- Industry Consulting Companies

