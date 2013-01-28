ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Research and Markets: International Directory of Women's Organizations 2013

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 5:44 AM | 1 min read
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z6slwl/international) has announced the addition of the "International Directory of Women's Organizations 2013" directory to their offering.

This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and international women's organization from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe.

All of the major established women's organizations are included, as well as the less well-known organizations. Presenting profile details for over 2000 organizations, this first edition is the most comprehensive and up to date directory of women's organizations worldwide.

Entries:

- Entries are arranged alphabetically by country.

- Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and e-mail addresses,telephone and fax numbers, details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity, and key executives where available.

- A wide range of activity are covered from art to culture; business to education; gender equality to human rights; health to reproduction; families to development; politics to global leadership; women's empowerment; civil society promotion; and much much more.

- The Directory includes information on all of the women's foundations worldwide

Data for this reference work was compiled from details submitted by national and international women's organizations, information gathered from the internet, and directly from individuals holding key positions in major women's organizations.

The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, and all agencies and institutions concerned with women's issues.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z6slwl/international

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager.
press@researchandmarkets.com
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Sector: Government and Public Sector, Humanities

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases