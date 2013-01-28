Toshiba Expands Line-up of 200mA CMOS-LDO Regulators for Mobile Devices

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO:6502) has expanded its line-up of 200mA single output CMOS-LDO regulators for mobile devices with low drop-out, low output noise and high-speed load transient response characteristics.

Toshiba CMOS-LDO Regulators for Mobile Devices. From left, SDFN4, ESV and SMV packages. (Photo: Business Wire)

By using the latest generation micro-CMOS process, the new lineup, the TCR2EN, TCR2EE and TCR2EF series, achieves high performance characteristics required in analog circuits in an ultra-small package. In addition to the ultra-small 0.8 x 0.8 x 0.38mm package (SDFN4), the new lineup includes the ESV (SOT-553: 1.6 x 1.6 x 0.55mm) and SMV (SOT-25: 2.9 x 2.8 x 1.1 mm) general-purpose packages. The device line-up covers a range of voltage-clamp type output voltages, from 1.0V to 5.0V.

The new CMOS-LDO regulators are suitable for use in a wide range of mobile devices, such as smartphones, mobile phones, tablets, portable audio players, notebook PCs, digital camera and digital video cameras.

Applications

Key Features

Low drop-out voltage

V IN -V OUT = 160mV(typ.) at 2.5V output, I OUT = 150mA (TCR2EN series)

V IN -V OUT = 210mV(typ.) at 1.8V output, I OUT = 150mA (TCR2EN series) Low output noise voltage

V NO = 35μVrms(typ.) at 2.5V output, I OUT = 10mA, 10 Hz < f < 100kHz Excellent load transient response characteristics

ΔV OUT = ±55mV(typ.) at I OUT = 1 ⇔ 150mA, C OUT =1.0μF (TCR2EN series) Wide output voltage range: V OUT = 1.0 to 5.0V (voltage-clamp in increments of 50mV) Low bias current ( I B =35μA (typ.) at I OUT =0mA) High ripple compression: R.R = 73dB (typ.) at 2.5V output, I OUT = 10mA, f = 1kHz High output voltage accuracy: ±1.0% (1.8V ≤ V OUT ) Built-in output auto-discharge function and pull-down control terminal connection Small ceramic capacitors can be used. (C IN = 0.1μF, C OUT = 1.0μF )

Lineup Output

Voltage

(V) Part Number by Package SDFN4 ESV SMV (SOT-553) (SOT-25) 1.0 TCR2EN10 * TCR2EF10 1.05 TCR2EN105 * * 1.1 TCR2EN11 * TCR2EF11 1.15 * TCR2EE115 * 1.2 TCR2EN12 TCR2EE12 TCR2EF12 1.25 TCR2EN125 * * 1.3 TCR2EN13 * TCR2EF13 1.35 * TCR2EE135 * 1.5 TCR2EN15 * * 1.8 TCR2EN18 TCR2EE18 TCR2EF18 1.9 * * * 2.1 TCR2EN21 * * 2.5 TCR2EN25 * TCR2EF25 2.7 TCR2EN27 * * 2.8 TCR2EN28 * TCR2EF28 2.9 TCR2EN29 * * 3.0 TCR2EN30 * TCR2EF30 3.1 TCR2EN31 * * 3.2 * * * 3.3 TCR2EN33 TCR2EE33 TCR2EF33 3.6 TCR2EN36 * * 4.0 - * * 4.1 - * * 4.5 - TCR2EE45 * 5.0 - TCR2EE50 *

If you require output voltages with an asterisk (*) in the above chart, or output voltages other than the current lineup, please contact our semiconductor sales office in your area.

http://www.semicon.toshiba.co.jp/eng/profile/overseas/index.html

*Follow this link for more on this product.

http://www.semicon.toshiba.co.jp/eng/product/linear/selection/topics/1268040_2398.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

