Delta Electronics Presents Advanced Display Solutions at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2013

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Delta Electronics, a leading company in display technologies as well as the global leader in power and thermal management solutions, will showcase its latest innovative display products and solutions at the 2013 Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) show in Amsterdam from January 29 to 31. Delta will feature the grand launch of its new generation industry intelligent monitoring & management system iPEMS™ in Europe. The iPEMS™ system is a trailblazer for integrated solutions in the market for real-time monitoring and management systems based on IoT (Internet of Things) technology. More than 10 million supervision points can be monitored at the same time by the iPEMS™ system. The system can significantly increase users' management efficiency.

Jeff Fu, General Manager of Delta Electronics' Display Solutions Business Unit said, “Long dedicated to the research and development of display solutions and systems, Delta practices its mission 'To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow' by offering smarter and greener display products and solutions. The iPEMS™ system integrates Delta's expertise in display technology, networking systems and power management. It can help users make the right decisions in a systematic and timely manner for various industries such as energy production and management, intelligent factories, data centers, smart grids, intelligent traffic and the telecom industry.”

The iPEMS™ is a high performance, highly reliable, flexible and green display system that visualizes all data with intuitive SCADA graphics that can be shown on display walls through SRIS (Super Resolution Image Software), that supports 1,000 times XGA resolution image and is driven by Delta's novel DVCS® IP-based distributive vision control system. DVCS is the world's first to integrate “Audio” and “Video” in one display wall system solution.

Delta will also exhibit its latest innovations for control room display systems. Delta's Ultra Slim DLP® Cube and Super Thin Bezel LCD series brings to life the dream of many control room designers, who have wished for a low form factor display with its inherent reliability to complement their state-of-the-art control room center designs.

Delta's latest LED display products, a 4mm indoor LED wall and a 10mm outdoor LED wall, offer an ideal solution for large format indoor and outdoor full-color, full-motion dynamic, life-like content display and overcome the challenges of viewing distances for large audiences. These rugged displays can withstand bright ambient light and rough weather conditions.

Delta will exhibit its most innovative products and technologies at 2013 ISE, Booth D111 Hall.9.

About Delta Group

Delta Group, founded in 1971, is the global leader in power and thermal management solutions. Our mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” focuses our role in addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider, Delta's businesses encompass power electronics, energy management, and smart green life. Delta has sales offices worldwide and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, China, USA, Europe, Thailand, Japan, India, Mexico, and Brazil.

Throughout Delta Group's history we have received many global awards and recognition for our business, technology, and corporate social responsibility. In 2012 Delta was selected for two of the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes—the DJSI World Index and the DJSI Asia/Pacific Index—for the 2nd consecutive year. Delta was also ranked first among the 29 leading companies in the Electronic Equipment sector and named as "Sector Leader" for the first time by DJSI.

For detailed information on Delta Group, please visit: www.deltaww.com.