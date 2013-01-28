Research and Markets: Phenol-Formaldehyde (PF) - A Global Market Watch, 2011 - 2016

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

With a CAGR of 12.1%, global volume market value for Phenol-Formaldehyde (PF) market is projected to reach 16 million tons by 2016, respectively. On a global scale, Asia-Pacific accounts for more than 30% of the market share followed by the Americas and Europe for the analysis period 2011-2016. While US accounts for the highest share of the global volume market on a regional country basis, India and Japan surpasses the US in terms of fastest growth rate anticipated at par in the near future and leads the world.

Geographical analysis for applications of Phenol-Formaldehyde (PF) in Laminates shows that the highest Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.2% is anticipated from Asia-Pacific region during the analysis period, 2011-2016. Europe follows Asia-Pacific with a CAGR of 14.3%, while the Americas forecasts to drive with a growth rate of 12.2%, respectively.

Publication Overview

The Phenol-Formaldehyde (PF) - A Global Market Watch, 2011 - 2016' reviews the latest trends in plastics industry with a perceptive to identify the near-future growth prospects. An in-depth analysis across the geographic regions provides strategic business intelligence for the industry investments. The study offers profitable investment strategies for R&D organizations, plastic manufacturing units, distributors, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and many more in preferred locations.

The report primarily focuses on:

- Latest Market Trends

- Region-wise Demand Factor

- Key Growth Areas

- Market Sizes

- Key Competitors Edge

- Investment Strategies

The report focuses on the current market trends, estimates and forecasts for the period 2011-2016. More than 1500 in plastics market and 177 leading market players that project improved market activities in the near future are profiled. 107 data charts describe the market shares, sales forecasts and growth prospects. Moreover, key strategic activities in the market including mergers/acquisitions, collaborations/partnerships, product launches/developments are discussed which gives a deep insight into the growth perspectives of the market.

The major phenol-formaldehyde (PF) - end-users discussed in the report are:

- Wood Adhesives or Plywood

- Molded Products

- Laminates (Punch-Through Boards, Household Laminates, Engineered Laminated Composite Lumber (LCL))

- Insulation

- Other (Paper, Fiber Glass)

