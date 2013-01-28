Reflex Announces Completion of Telecordia GR-468 Qualification for Its 100GBASE-SR10 CFP Modules

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Reflex Photonics, a leading supplier of extreme high-speed optical components that enable high-bandwidth short-reach optical connectivity, today announced the completion of reliability qualification for its 100 Gbps CFP transceivers that are implemented using Reflex Photonics' proprietary LightABLE™ technology.

The full compliance of the Reflex 100GBASE-SR10 transceiver as tested per the Telcordia GR-468 standard, is a large milestone for Reflex, as this was the first 100GBASE-SR10 CFP to come to market.

The Reflex 100GBASE-SR10 transceiver, compatible with both 100GE and OTU4 data rates, offers significant advantages in cost and power dissipation over competing LR4 options. Reflex's proprietary LightABLE optical engine enables industry-leading low power dissipation and easily creates a roadmap to smaller form factors such as CFP2 and CFP4. With a reach of over 300 m on standard OM3 fiber, the Reflex CFP module outperforms the IEEE specification by a factor of 3.

Ken Ahmad, Reflex's CEO, states, “After more than 3 years of hard work and innovation, our 100GBASE-SR10 transceivers are now fully qualified and available commercially to the market in production quantities. With the SR10 CFP, Reflex is enabling the fiber optic data market with a cost effective path for upgrading to 100 Gbps links.”

For more information on Reflex Photonics and its technology, please visit http://www.reflexphotonics.com or email sales@reflexphotonics.com.

About Reflex Photonics

Founded in 2002, Reflex Photonics is an advanced developer of extreme high-speed, parallel channel optical connectivity solutions for semiconductor packaging and data transfer applications. The company addresses the growing demand for high-speed interconnects in enterprise-class storage/server environments and telecom-class switches/routers, enabling equipment developers to design smaller, lower cost and lower powered systems that result in higher fidelity and faster connectivity.

InterBOARD®, LightABLE™, Light on Board®, Reflex Photonics and the Reflex Photonics logo are trademarks of Reflex Photonics Inc.

All names and brands are property of their respective owners.