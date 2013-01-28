EEMBC Greatly Expands Industry-Standard Benchmarking For Android™-Based Products

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Embedded Microprocessor Benchmark Consortium (EEMBC) today announced its strategy to develop a second-generation AndEBench, the industry association's method of benchmarking Android-enabled devices. EEMBC has also announced the immediate availability of a new version of AndEBench 1.0 (1605) that allows users to interactively compare their scores to other smartphones and tablets. AndEBench can be downloaded for free from GooglePlay™ and the Amazon™ Appstore for Android. While of great value to processor, system, and software vendors, the easy-to-run AndEBench tool also empowers end-users to validate and compare operations on their phones or tablets, many of which vary considerably in performance.

For AndEBench 2.0, the consortium's working group will focus on both hardware- and platform-level tests. The hardware tests will include algorithms and applications to stress CPU, GPU and memory sub-systems performance. The platform tests will replicate the performance of Android applications by using common services that many of these applications use; these services include GUI rendering, XML parsing, image operations, and cryptography.

The AndEBench working group is led by Ronen Zohar, Principal Engineer at Intel Corporation. “While AndEBench 1.0 provides a way to measure the basic performance of the CPU inside a tablet or smartphone, AndEBench 2.0 will introduce the ability to measure platform performance as seen by the user, as well as providing the ability to report hardware sub-component performance,” said Mr. Zohar. “Furthermore, the collaborative effort of our working group members will ensure that AndEBench 2.0 provides an easy to run, consortia-reviewed performance test for mobile devices – critical to deliver data that can be used by technology providers and customers to assess device performance.”

“Based on feedback from AndEBench users, our new interface makes it easy to compare your device's score to others. Our expanding database now includes thousands of scores from a wide variety of smartphones and tablets,” said Markus Levy, EEMBC's president. The website, located at www.eembc.org/andebench/index.php, highlights the top-performing, as well as most popular devices.

AndEBench source code and advanced features are available to members and licensees. EEMBC encourages all vendors and manufacturers to join the consortium's working group to contribute to the definition and development of AndEBench 2.0. To join the working group or gain access to the source code for AndEBench, contact Markus Levy for details.

About EEMBC

EEMBC, the Embedded Microprocessor Benchmark Consortium, develops industry-standard benchmarks to test embedded processors and systems such as smart phones and network firewall appliances. EEMBC's benchmark development work is supported by yearly member dues and license fees.

EEMBC, CoreMark, and BrowsingBench are registered trademarks of the Embedded Microprocessor Benchmark Consortium.

Android and GooglePlay are trademarks of Google Inc.