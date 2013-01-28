Konatus Chosen to Introduce LDRA Products and Services to Brazil

WIRRAL, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

LDRA, the leading provider of automated software verification, source code analysis and test tools, today announced that it has appointed Konatus to extend LDRA's reach into Brazil for safety-, mission- and security-critical markets. With more than 12 years focused on preventive and predictive maintenance, system integration, industrial automation, risk analysis and avionics certification, Konatus is well-positioned to apply LDRA's engineering expertise to customer sales in the local languages.

“The demand for certified systems has increased as a way to mitigate risk and to ensure the highest levels of software quality across many industries,” confirmed Ian Hennell, Operations Director of LDRA. “How to implement such stringent requirements into the software development cycle is not easy. Having local experts who can guide implementation in the language of developers removes communication obstacles so that automated solutions that reduce labor-intensive manual methods are better explained and implemented. It takes customers one step closer to producing error-free code.”

With customers in oil and gas exploration and refinement, industrial control, medical, aerospace and automotive industries, Konatus will extend LDRA's standards and certification expertise across the software development lifecycle. Beginning with a focus on requirements traceability, Konatus looks forward to integrating quality code processes early in the development cycle to ensure customers can deliver application code that is more reliable, maintainable and certifiable in less time and for less cost.

In approaching safety-critical projects, Konatus applies data analysis and risk evaluation to provide accurate guidance in the initial stages of selecting and implementing best-of-breed tools. The LDRA tool suite―which includes automated tools that cover the entire development lifecycle from requirements engineering through code compliance; static and dynamic analysis through target testing and verification―supports the end-to-end software testing that can save companies significant time and money in product development, maintenance and time to market. All Konatus sales are complemented by strong technical support, in-depth technology courses and training and consultancy services.

“Today, critical systems developers concentrate much more on planning, documenting, verifying and validating than on coding—a necessary shift since software applications have become exponentially more complex and must fulfill more certification tasks,” attested Guilherme Rocha, CEO at Konatus. “LDRA's products and services offer state-of-the-art software testing that helps a safety-critical development team implement the certification process and develop better quality code. The LDRA tool suite makes critical development much easier and more controlled, reducing time to market. We are pleased to offer our clients such a powerful product.”

LDRA's leading certification technology, developed over nearly 40 years of helping clients achieve certification readiness, provides a suite of tools fine-tuned to the needs of safety-critical markets. From requirements traceability to analysis, unit testing and validation, the LDRA tool suite supports certification objectives at all levels of design assurance. Widely-used certification templates and checklists establish standard-specific processes that allow applicants to meet management, development and verification objectives.

Supporting a comprehensive list of industry standards, LDRA helps companies achieve certification to the most rigorous levels for avionics (DO-178B/C), industrial safety (IEC 61508), automotive (ISO 26262), medical (IEC 62304), nuclear power (IEC 60880) and railway (EN 50128) systems. LDRA also offers program rule checking, which enables companies to improve or secure code with compliance to standards such as MISRA or CERT C.

In May 2013 at São José dos Campos, Brazil, Konatus and LDRA will present a workshop on safety-critical airborne systems that details the differences between DO-178B and DO-178C, typical challenges in applying formal methods to certification, and techniques for improving efficiency of verification and validation tasks in state-of-the-art airborne systems.

About LDRA

For more than forty years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security- and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA is headquartered in the UK with subsidiaries in the United States, India and an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

About Konatus

Founded in 2008, headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil, Konatus has become a leader in Latin America's safety-critical market. The unique combination of high-quality products, support and consultancy services is most appreciated by safety-critical developers, providing them a sparring partner in every phase of their project.

