MEMS Industry Group Announces MEMS Executive Congress Europe 2013

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

MEMS Industry Group (MIG) will host its second annual MEMS Executive Congress® Europe, March 12, 2013 in Amsterdam. This European edition of MIG's highly successful executive event features an opening presentation by MIG Managing Director Karen Lightman, keynotes by Continental Automotive GmbH and SORIN GROUP, and panels exploring micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) as a core enabling technology in both established and emerging markets.

“European companies and research organizations are breaking new ground in mobile communications, automotive systems, energy production and conservation, and medical/quality of life applications for aging populations—and a share of the astounding progress they are making is attributable to MEMS,” said Karen Lightman, managing director, MEMS Industry Group. “MEMS Executive Congress Europe allows the global MEMS community to tap into the expertise of some of the top European minds in these growing fields. It is a forum for exchanging vital information about business and market challenges and opportunities in using MEMS for life-improving and life-changing applications.”

KEYNOTES

Ralf Schnupp, PhD, vice president, Segment Occupant Safety & Inertial Sensors, Continental Automotive GmbH—“Future Trends in Automotive — Smart Systems and Sensors”

Renzo Dal Molin, PhD, advanced research director, SORIN CRM within Cardiac Rhythm Management business unit, SORIN GROUP—“Vision for Implanted Medical Devices Healthcare Solutions and Technical Challenges”

PANELS

“MEMS in Consumer Products” —MEMS is pervasive in consumer electronics. Consumers are demanding—and receiving—more natural user interfaces in smartphones, tablets and remotes; more immersive gaming experiences; more personalized consumer-health applications; and so much more. European companies are leading innovation in this rapidly growing market—but why? Panelists will explore whether the climate for innovation, including corporate-government partnerships and consumer-OEM relationships, fosters greater innovation in the EU than in other regions. Panelists will also discuss the intense pressures of this highly competitive but lucrative market.

—MEMS is pervasive in consumer electronics. Consumers are demanding—and receiving—more natural user interfaces in smartphones, tablets and remotes; more immersive gaming experiences; more personalized consumer-health applications; and so much more. European companies are leading innovation in this rapidly growing market—but why? Panelists will explore whether the climate for innovation, including corporate-government partnerships and consumer-OEM relationships, fosters greater innovation in the EU than in other regions. Panelists will also discuss the intense pressures of this highly competitive but lucrative market. “MEMS in Automotive” —MEMS has been critical to advancements in the automotive industry for decades, starting with accelerometers in airbag crash sensors and other automotive safety and environmental control applications. Today MEMS is opening a whole new world of safety, energy-efficiency and performance features in automotive. We are moving towards cars that drive themselves, zero-emission vehicles, and automobiles that meet the ubiquitous connectivity needs of today's consumer. Panelists will examine how MEMS is enabling new classes of applications in the well-established yet highly competitive and consumer-driven automotive industry. They will explore the maturation of MEMS components into essential elements used in every new automotive technology—and will examine if lessons learned on the journey can be applied to other applications and industries.

—MEMS has been critical to advancements in the automotive industry for decades, starting with accelerometers in airbag crash sensors and other automotive safety and environmental control applications. Today MEMS is opening a whole new world of safety, energy-efficiency and performance features in automotive. We are moving towards cars that drive themselves, zero-emission vehicles, and automobiles that meet the ubiquitous connectivity needs of today's consumer. Panelists will examine how MEMS is enabling new classes of applications in the well-established yet highly competitive and consumer-driven automotive industry. They will explore the maturation of MEMS components into essential elements used in every new automotive technology—and will examine if lessons learned on the journey can be applied to other applications and industries. “MEMS in Energy” —the energy industry is undergoing significant change—from deregulation in existing markets and expansion into new energy sources and regions to the rapid increase of energy costs. With current energy sources not able to meet future global demand, we require new solutions that are portable and highly efficient. Once again the EU is leading the way. European organizations are looking to MEMS in harnessing alternative energy and in generating more energy-efficient, lower-cost power. Panelists will discuss current MEMS initiatives for energy applications and will explore areas of the energy industry that might benefit from integration with MEMS.

—the energy industry is undergoing significant change—from deregulation in existing markets and expansion into new energy sources and regions to the rapid increase of energy costs. With current energy sources not able to meet future global demand, we require new solutions that are portable and highly efficient. Once again the EU is leading the way. European organizations are looking to MEMS in harnessing alternative energy and in generating more energy-efficient, lower-cost power. Panelists will discuss current MEMS initiatives for energy applications and will explore areas of the energy industry that might benefit from integration with MEMS. “MEMS in Medical — Focus on Aging”—medical and quality of life applications that allow people to live longer and more independently are gaining mindshare—and market share. With medical-device manufacturers increasingly pursuing growing commercial opportunities, they are turning to MEMS for patient monitoring, management, rehabilitation, replacement, and drug delivery, including microfluidics. As people in the developed world live longer, and expect a high quality of life to the very end, how can MEMS help to meet the needs of a vast and aging populace? Panelists will address the MEMS' connection to lifesaving and life-enhancing applications.

ABOUT MEMS EXECUTIVE CONGRESS EUROPE 2013

MEMS Executive Congress Europe 2013 brings together business leaders from a broad spectrum of industries: automotive, industrial/energy, biomedical/quality of life, and consumer goods. It is a unique professional forum at which executives from companies designing and manufacturing MEMS technology sit side-by-side with their end-user customers in panel discussions and networking events to exchange ideas and information about the use of MEMS in commercial applications.

Premier sponsors of MEMS Executive Congress Europe include: Platinum Sponsor – EV Group; Gold Sponsor - SPTS Technologies; Silver Sponsors – Analog Devices, STMicroelectronics and SUSS MicroTec; and Bronze Sponsor - Applied Materials.

Sponsors include: Akustica, Bosch Automotive Electronics, Bosch Sensortec, Fries Research & Technology (FRT), imec, IVAM, Maxim Integrated, MEMS and Nanotechnology Exchange, MinacNed, Polytec, Roessingh Research and Development, Semicon Europa, Silex Microsystems, Solid State Technology and Tronics.

MEMS Executive Congress Europe will be held March 12, 2013 at the Steigenberger Airport Hotel, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. It is conveniently co-located with Smart Systems Integration 2013.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For more information, please contact MIG via phone: +1 412/390-1644, email: info[at]memsindustrygroup.org or visit MEMS Executive Congress at: www.memscongress.com.

For press and analyst registration, please contact Ingrid Daschner, European public relations on behalf of MIG, tel: +49 (0)89 89 40 85-11, email: ingridd[at]johnsonking.de.

ABOUT MEMS INDUSTRY GROUP

MEMS Industry Group (MIG) is the trade association advancing MEMS across global markets. Close to 150 companies comprise MIG, including Analog Devices, Applied Materials, Bosch, Freescale Semiconductor, GE, Honeywell, HP, Intel, InvenSense, Murata Electronics Oy, OMRON Electronic Components, Qualcomm Technologies, STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments. For more information, visit: www.memsindustrygroup.org.

MEMS Industry Group and the MEMS Industry Group logo are registered trademarks of MEMS Industry Group. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.