Research and Markets: Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) in India, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Regulations and Company Profiles

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m6mkjh/concentrated) has announced the addition of GlobalData's new report "Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) in India, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Regulations and Company Profiles" to their offering.

"Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) in India, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Regulations and Company Profiles offers comprehensive information and understanding of the CSP market in India. The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global CSP market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in India (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in India CSP market. The report provides information on the amount of carbon saved and average number of homes powered by CSP during 2001-2025. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to CSP is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope

- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

- Historical period is during 2001-2011 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2012-2025.

- An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

- Renewable power sources include wind (includes both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

- Detailed overview on the global CSP market with installed capacity, generation and installed capacity split by major countries. An analysis of cost break-up for CSP power is covered as part of the report.

- Power market scenario in India and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.

- An overview on India renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2001-2025), generation trends(2001-2025) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2011.

- Detailed overview of India CSP market with installed capacity, generation, carbon savings (2001-2025) and number of homes powered (2001-2025).

- Deal analysis of India CSP market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and CSP in particular.

- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures

2 Executive Summary

3 Introduction

4 Renewable Power Market, Global, 2001-2025

5 Concentrated Solar Power Market, Global, 2001-2025

6 Power Market, India, 2001-2025

7 Renewable Power Market, India, 2001-2025

8 Concentrated Solar Power Market, India, 2001-2025

9 Concentrated Solar Power Market, India, Deal Analysis

10 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, India

11 Concentrated Solar Power Market, India, Company Analysis

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Reliance Power Limited

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Acciona Energia, S.A.

Siemens AG

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m6mkjh/concentrated

Source: GlobalData