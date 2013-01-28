Research and Markets: Proceedings from 2010-2011-2012 International Conferences on Textile Coating and Laminating (TCL)

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/23b3l6/proceedings_from) has announced the addition of the "Proceedings from 2010-2011-2012 International Conferences on Textile Coating and Laminating (TCL)" report to their offering.

Presentations of Textile Coating and Laminating (TCL) 2012

TCL2012, the International Conference on Textile Coating and Laminating, was held at the Valencia Conference Centre in Valencia, Spain on 15-16 November 2012. Attended by delegates from over 20 countries worldwide, once again it proved a great success with both delegates and speakers alike. The presentations of procedings are available to purchase on a CD-Rom as PDF files.

Presentations of Textile Coating and Laminating (TCL) 2011

TCL2011, the International Conference on Textile Coating and Laminating, was held in Orlando, Florida, in November 2011. Attended by more delegates from all continents, it proved a great success with both delegates and presenters. Now, the full proceedings are available on a CD-ROM including AUDIO RECORDINGS OF THE PRESENTATIONS AND DISCUSSION SESSIONS as well as slide shows of the presentations themselves.

Presentations of Textile Coating and Laminating (TCL) 2010

TCL2010, the International Conference on Textile Coating and Laminating, was held in Cannes in November 2010. Attended by more than 125 delegates from over 30 countries, it proved a great success with both delegates and presenters. Now, the full proceedings are available on a CD-ROM including AUDIO RECORDINGS OF THE PRESENTATIONS AND DISCUSSION SESSIONS as well as slide shows of the presentations themselves.

2012 Contents

Keynote presentation: Global expansion through sustainability and social responsibility

Coating and laminating technology review

The European coating and laminating sector

Nonwovens for coating and laminating - a growing worldwide market

Sustainable coating technologies for the factory of the future - future visions

Innovative powder impregnation technology

Comparison of different adhesive application methods in the technical textile industry

Low temperature activation / high temperature resistant lamination using 100% solids adhesive

Application of novel atmospheric plasma machine for textiles

Development in environmental laminating processes and laminated products

High technical films and membranes for laminated products

Nano Textiles: What can be expected from it?

An eco friendly applicator - economic aspects and creative potential

Commercializing technology - printed electronics: a field of the future for coating

New potentials and emerging markets for the traditional coating sector

Application of biobased and biodegradable materials in textile coating

Introduction of biocides into coated fabrics - a study of insect repellent and insecticide coatings for textile applications

Fibrous transistors: influence of substrate size on copper layer deposition, stability and roughness

