FlatFrog Launches Pressure Detection for Multi-Touch Displays

Swedish multi-touch pioneer FlatFrog officially announced today that their Planar Scatter Detection technology (PSD) is further developed to detect pressure. It's the first multi-touch display technology to offer pressure detection, which can be used in a number of ways to help users better interact with content in multi-touch interfaces.

Thanks to further development of FlatFrog's patented multi-touch technology, Planar Scatter Detection, it can now detect up to 1000 levels of pressure for 40 individual touches.

“This is another major breakthrough for us at FlatFrog, and it opens up exciting new possibilities for multi-touch input” says Ola Wassvik, CTO and Co-founder of FlatFrog.

“Developers can use pressure detection to improve navigation, workflow and control in operating systems and applications. Users could for example press harder to open up shortcuts or menus. Pressure detection could also eliminate unwanted touches, such as opening a link or closing a window by mistake.”

Christer Fåhraeus, CEO and Co-Founder at FlatFrog, continues: ”Although FlatFrog's PSD is the first multi-touch display technology to offer pressure detection, the market is more than ready. For example, Microsoft introduced the pressure parameter in Windows 8, which is fully supported by FlatFrog's PSD. Multi-touch is rapidly becoming a standard feature on a growing number of consumer electronic devices and we see pressure detection as very useful for all of those devices.”

FlatFrog's first own product, the 32” FlatFrog Multitouch 3200, was launched last year and fully supports pressure detection. Previously purchased units may need an upgrade to the latest firmware, available at no extra cost through FlatFrog.

FlatFrog will demonstrate the new pressure detection feature at the Integrated Systems Europe 2013 exhibition in Amsterdam, January 29th-31st. Meet FlatFrog and test the FlatFrog Multitouch 3200 in TD Maverick's stand (4-S82). The company also has displays for demonstration in Blinkblink's stand (9-C102) and in Omnitapps' stand (10-N147).

About Planar Scatter Detection

Planar Scatter Detection technology (PSD) is a patented technology for multi-touch developed by FlatFrog. It's an advanced optical in-glass multi-touch technology, where light is injected inside the top glass pane and scatters wherever the top surface is touched. This scattering effect is detected, and positions of several simultaneous touches are determined.

Pressure detection is displayed in the following video: http://vimeo.com/58210238

About FlatFrog Laboratories AB

FlatFrog Laboratories AB is based in Lund, Sweden, in the technologically expansive Öresund region. It was co-founded in 2007 by optics expert Ola Wassvik and entrepreneur Christer Fåhraeus, now Chairman. FlatFrog is revolutionizing the touch industry with its patented optical in-glass PSD technology, providing true multi-touch systems that allow a superior user experience. FlatFrog offers a uniquely smooth and precise touch control technology, supporting 40 simultaneous touches with pressure detection. Solutions range in size from 5” to 100”+, as touch kits, displays or custom solutions for mass production. Applications include digital signage, retail, events/exhibitions, automotive, education, gaming and medical displays, as well as consumer electronics, all kinds of computers and handheld devices. FlatFrog investors include Invus, Sunstone Capital, Intel Capital and Fårö Capital.

For more information, please visit www.flatfrog.com

