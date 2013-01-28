Inventages Announce They Are Working with SAP to Develop the Next Generation of Personalized Medicine Companies

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Inventages (a global healthcare venture capital fund backed by Nestlé) announced today that they are working with SAP AG to integrate a comprehensive and mechanism-based approach to disease management with best-in-class IT frameworks to develop the next generation of personalized medicine companies.

Personalized medicine uses genetic and non-genetic information, such as environmental factors, to individualize the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of disease. However to date, these solutions have typically been fragmented and incomplete, only addressing a subset of influencing factors. The personalized medicine solutions of the future will be holistic; integrating a patient's genomic information, medical history, environmental and lifestyle factors. This holistic approach to managing disease will require the integration of multiple data sources and the structuring and analysis of large data volumes. This capability will be a key differentiator in ensuring the success and longevity of a personalized medicine solution.

This collaboration between a global healthcare venture capital fund and one of the world's leading IT companies aims to provide emerging healthcare companies with both capital and extensive expertise and resources. The collaboration plans to leverage Inventages' experience in developing highly efficacious clinically validated products and SAP's expertise in building and operating complex IT platforms and ecosystems.

“Inventages has been looking at personalized medicine for several years and consequently we recognize that the future of disease management needs to be holistic; all of the factors that influence a patient's health need to be considered. Inventages and SAP are aligned in their vision to advance personalized medicine through the use of information technology. This collaboration plans to provide our companies with access to SAP's unique capabilities and resources in mobile, cloud and big data processing,” said Dr Gunnar Weikert, Chairman and Managing Partner of Inventages.

“We are excited about this opportunity to collaborate with Inventages and Nestlé, and combine our complementary capabilities in healthcare and IT,” said Dr. Stefan Sigg, senior vice president, SAP HANA®, SAP AG. ”Inventages and Nestlé bring deep unbiased expertise in healthcare technology development including the design and running of clinical trials, as well as navigation of the complex regulatory and reimbursement environments. We are confident that this collaboration will help to identify and develop innovative healthcare solutions with the goal of improving people's lives.”

About Inventages

Inventages is a global healthcare venture capital fund backed by Nestlé

Investments are focused on highly effective, safe therapeutics and technologies that stand to radically improve the practice of medicine.

Particular areas of focus are chronic diseases such as gastrointestinal disease, brain health, and metabolic disease, which constitute the major burden on healthcare systems, as well as pediatrics, critical care and aging.

