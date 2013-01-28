Rady Children's Installs Toshiba Vascular X-Ray for Better Pediatric Cardiac Interventions

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Enabling physicians to perform more accurate and safer cardiac exams for pediatric patients, Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego installed Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.'s Infinix™ CF-i bi-plane vascular X-ray system. Rady Children's will use the Infinix-i system for treatment planning and interventional cardiac procedures, including balloon dilation, stents, valves and cardiac device implantations.

“Toshiba Infinix-i's fast 3D image reconstruction speed is beneficial for pediatric interventions, especially when viewing the pulmonary artery during cardiac procedures,” said Dr. John Moore, Director, Pediatric Cardiology, Rady Children's Hospital. “Additionally, exams are much faster due to the system's flexible design and unrestricted access, resulting in less anesthesia administered.”

Toshiba's Infinix-i system features an industry-leading five-axis positioner and the Access Halo, allowing for unrestricted head-end patient access to facilitate advanced, complex procedures with ease. When combined with Toshiba's proprietary Next Generation Advanced Image Processing (AIP), Infinix-i provides improved visualization, helping clinicians more quickly and accurately diagnose and treat patients.

“During pediatric interventions, the Infinix-i's hovercraft-like C-arm guides physicians into the most complex imaging angle without repositioning the patient,” said Allan Berthe, senior manager, Market Development, XRVL Business Unit, Toshiba. “Infinix-i's design, system mechanics and tableside dose reduction features allow the physician to see, move and work better.”

