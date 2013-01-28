Capgemini Brings Utility Industry Green Button to Life with Candi Controls

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Capgemini, one of the world's foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, announced today that it has played a key design and advisory role for the three major California utilities' implementation of the White House's “Green Button” initiative, and has developed mobile and web apps with Candi Controls to provide consumers with easy-to-understand data and control of their household energy use.

“The Green Button provides consumers with a variety of intelligence that can help them make better informed decisions about their energy use, and ultimately, help them save on their energy bills,” said Dave DuCharme, vice president, Capgemini US LLC. “The Capgemini team is excited to be at the forefront of this exciting initiative for the Energy industry, and we look forward to working with utilities across North America to provide this important data that will help consumers become more energy efficient.”

Capgemini, serving as the system integrator, played a key design and advisory role in creating the Green Button and Green Button Connect My Data tool, which included developing requirements, gaining agreement from the three California Investor-Owned Utilities on functionality, working closely with stakeholders on the graphic look and feel, and coordinating with the National Institute of Standards and Technology on data requirements and capabilities.

In addition, Capgemini worked closely with Candi Controls, on “PowerTools,” a suite of mobile and web apps, that will help consumers analyze Green Button data. PowerTools gives consumers a choice of mobile devices to interact from; offers tips and actions consumers can take to conserve and reduce cost; allows consumers to set goals and measure their impact on energy use and the environment; provides embedded videos to help raise consumers' awareness of energy concepts; and offers messaging capabilities through twitter feeds, alerts and consumer programs, which can be associated from a service territory to a specific zip code. The PowerTools app, is now available via the iTunes Store or Google Play for Apple and Android mobile phones and tablet devices. PowerTools is the first app in the nation to receive the Privacy Smart seal from TRUSTed Smart Grid, a privacy certification program by TRUSTe for third-party sharing of smart grid data.

The two companies showcased their collaboration by demonstrating the “Green Button Connect My Data” PowerTools app during a White House “Energy Datapalooza” event in October, and will be demonstrating the application in Capgemini booth #1513 at the DistribuTech conference in San Diego this week.

“We're excited to partner with Capgemini to help California utility customers benefit from smart grid technology,” said Steve Raschke, chief executive officer, Candi Controls. “By bringing energy data and advice to customers' mobile devices, PowerTools can help people identify and measure actions that result in meaningful cost savings and a healthier environment.”

Capgemini and Candi Controls are also working together on developing Smart Home solutions that maximize flexibility regarding business models, services and products for the service provider – and choice for the customer. They are collaborating on additional tools for the PowerTools suite, including electric vehicle management, demand response, renewable integration, storage management and home security, which will bring more value to utilities' customers.

About Capgemini

With more than 120,000 people in 40 countries, Capgemini is one of the world's foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services. The Group reported 2011 global revenues of EUR 9.7 billion (approximately $13.5 billion USD). Together with its clients, Capgemini creates and delivers business and technology solutions that fit their needs and drive the results they want. A deeply multicultural organization, Capgemini has developed its own way of working, the Collaborative Business ExperienceTM, and draws on Rightshore ®, its worldwide delivery model.

Learn more about us at www.us.capgemini.com.

Rightshore® is a trademark belonging to Capgemini

About Candi Controls

Candi Controls, Inc. enables utilities, manufacturers and systems integrators to offer their customers the widest choice of products and services for energy management and control, at home and work. Candi's cloud-based platform connects enterprise data systems to mobile apps and off-the-shelf devices, regardless of brand, price or protocol. Candi is “Cloud-Assisted Network Device Integration.” The Candi platform supports hundreds of products from dozens of manufacturers, and empowers a range of apps for Apple, Android and Microsoft platforms and web browsers. Candi is used in North America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit candicontrols.com.