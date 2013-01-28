Hexagon Strengthens Software Portfolio with Acquisition of Listech

NACKA STRAND, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Hexagon AB HEXAB, leading global provider of design, measurement and visualization solutions, has acquired Listech, a software development company dedicated to increasing the efficiency, accuracy and productivity of professional surveyors and engineers.

Founded in 1988, Listech offers world-class software solutions that expedite data processing and streamline workflows in land management, construction and engineering projects. The LISCAD portfolio offers unparalleled functionality over other land surveying and civil engineering software. A comprehensive, fully integrated set of modules offers the flexibility of meeting a specific need or delivering a complete solution. Intuitive and easy to use, LISCAD interfaces with all major surveying, engineering and CAD systems and puts the power of the office in the field with real-time surveying and stakeout.

“When it comes to measuring, mapping, and recording the physical environment, mistakes can be costly. Whether building a highway, erecting a tower, or performing traditional land surveying services, time-tested practices must be combined with high-tech proficiency,” said Hexagon AB President and CEO Ola Rollén. “Listech's robust software solutions offer our customers the ability to ensure timely, high quality, profitable outcomes in their surveying and engineering projects.”

Listech, based in Melbourne, Australia, was fully consolidated as of 1 February 2013. The acquisition will not have any visible impact on Hexagon's earnings in the short term.

Hexagon (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: HEXA B) is a leading global provider of design, measurement and visualisation technologies. Our customers can design, measure and position objects, and process and present data, to stay one step ahead of a changing world. Hexagon's solutions increase productivity, enhance quality and allow for faster, better operational decisions, saving time, money and resources. Hexagon has over 13 000 employees in more than 40 countries and net sales of about 2 200 MEUR. Our products are used in a broad range of industries including surveying, power and energy, aerospace and defence, safety and security, construction and manufacturing. Learn more at www.hexagon.com.

