GVK BIO enters into research collaboration with Endo Pharmaceuticals

HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

GVK Biosciences (GVK BIO), Asia's leading drug discovery research and development CRO announced today that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with U.S. based Endo Pharmaceuticals focused on discovering novel small molecules targeting an exciting protein. Under this agreement GVK BIO will use its discovery expertise to deliver a clinical candidate and Endo will develop and commercialize the product arising out of this collaboration. This collaboration arose out of a newly launched concept at GVK BIO named Early Discovery Assets (EDA™).

Manni Kantipudi, CEO of GVK BIO commented, “We are delighted to partner with Endo as it continues to build its discovery pipeline through external collaborations. This collaboration also confirms the value of our differentiated EDATM concept, conceived to collaborate with pharmaceutical partners on discovery projects, from target to clinical candidates.”

Dr. Sandeep Gupta, Endo's Senior Vice President of Drug Discovery and Early Development stated “We are pleased to initiate this discovery collaboration with GVK BIO. With their world class infrastructure and an experienced scientific team, I have no doubt that they will execute on the program goals and add to our portfolio of development candidates that provide novel treatment options for the patients”.

EDA™ (Early Discovery Assets) A new discovery offering from GVK BIO

GVK Biosciences, through its internal expertise in computational chemistry, discovery biology and medicinal chemistry, is building a portfolio of discovery project assets for potential early stage partnering. This early stage asset portfolio is focused around Pain and Inflammation. GVK Biosciences develops these assets to a stage of demonstrated value and then looks to partner and co-develop them with life science companies.

About GVK BIO

GVK Biosciences (GVK BIO, www.gvkbio.com) is Asia's leading Discovery Research and Development organization. GVK BIO provides a broad spectrum of services, stand-alone and integrated, across the R&D value chain. GVK BIO's discovery services consist of Chemistry, Biology and Informatics; the development services include Clinical Research, Clinical Pharmacology and Process R&D. GVK BIO's diverse portfolio of more than 200 customers includes some of the world's largest pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agro, life science companies and leading academic institutions.