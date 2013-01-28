Condusiv Technologies Appoints Industry Veteran Frederic T. Boyer Chief Financial Officer

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Condusiv™ Technologies, formerly Diskeeper Corporation, the leader in high-performance software optimizing technology, people and businesses, today announced it has named Frederic T. Boyer as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Boyer will report directly to Condusiv Chief Executive Officer Jerry Baldwin.

Boyer will oversee the financial management of Condusiv's global operations, and will lead the company's treasury as well as human resources, information technology, and legal operations.

“Fred is a stellar finance executive whose extensive experience is of great value to Condusiv as we continue to execute our rapid growth strategy and strengthen the company,” Baldwin said. “We have market-leading products, a deep technology portfolio, and an outstanding reputation for innovation. I look forward to working with Fred to accelerate Condusiv's expansion as we continue to develop industry-leading software.”

Boyer said, “I am very pleased to join Jerry and the rest of the Condusiv executive team and organization. I look forward to helping the Company drive global expansion and develop growth opportunities.”

Boyer joins Condusiv with more than 25 years' experience as CFO in leading both public and private technology companies through fast growth and expansion. Prior to joining Condusiv, Boyer served as CFO of DataDirect Networks, an information storage company; Optical Communication Products, a manufacturer of fiber optic components; Qualstar Corporation, an information storage provider; Accelerated Networks, a telecommunications company; and Fibermux Corporation, a data networking company. Boyer holds an MBA from Loyola Marymount University, a BS degree in accounting from California State University at Los Angeles, and a BS degree in economics from California State University at Pomona.

For more information visit www.Condusiv.com

Follow us on Twitter and Like Us on Facebook.

About Condusiv. Condusiv Technologies creates high-performance software that optimizes application performance and efficiency, and extends equipment longevity to make technology, people, and businesses more productive. From the moment Condusiv software is installed on physical or virtual systems, our technology ensures data performance is automatically optimized. Requiring zero overhead, our energy-efficient, “Set It and Forget It"® solutions are used by over 90% of the Fortune 1000 and almost three-quarters of The Forbes Global 100. Our customers include thousands of global enterprises, government agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and home users worldwide. With over 30 years of cutting-edge product development, we lead the market in data storage innovation, delivering thought-leading technology that improves your business and user experience. Condusiv solutions help technology function at peak levels, increasing the productivity of people and business.