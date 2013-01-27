ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

WWE® Royal Rumble® Dwayne "The Rock®" Johnson Victory Highlights Available January 27, 2013 at 11:15 PM ET

by Benzinga Staff
January 27, 2013 11:00 PM | 1 min read
--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

After 10 long years, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reclaimed the WWE Championship in front of a sold out crowd of 15,103 at the US Airways Arena tonight at Royal Rumble in Phoenix, Arizona. As the Road to WrestleMania kicked off, “The Rock's” victory ended the 434-day title reign of CM Punk®.

Royal Rumble ”The Rock” Victory Highlight HD Satellite Feed Details
Sunday, January 27
11:15 PM ET- 11:30 PM ET
Galaxy 19 C 01
D/L: 3720 Vertical
FEC : 5/6
Symbol Rate : 26.47
Audio : 4 Channels
Video Standard : NTSC
Bandwidth : 36 MHz ASI
Data Rate: 40.656536

Trouble Line: Call GlobeCast at 310-845-3800

FTP Site – Available January 28 at 12:00 AM

ftp://ftp517:triple772ftp@files.wwe.com
Name: ftp517
Password: triple772ftp
Host: files.wwe.com

WWE
Tara Carraro, 203-832-4506
tara.carraro@wwecorp.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases