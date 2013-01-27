WWE® Royal Rumble® Dwayne "The Rock®" Johnson Victory Highlights Available January 27, 2013 at 11:15 PM ET

After 10 long years, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reclaimed the WWE Championship in front of a sold out crowd of 15,103 at the US Airways Arena tonight at Royal Rumble in Phoenix, Arizona. As the Road to WrestleMania kicked off, “The Rock's” victory ended the 434-day title reign of CM Punk®.
Royal Rumble ”The Rock” Victory Highlight HD
