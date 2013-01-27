Sidra Medical and Research Center in Qatar Selects Amcom Software to Support Critical Communications

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Amcom Software, Inc. today announced that Sidra Medical and Research Center in Qatar has selected Amcom's emergency notification and call center solutions to handle critical communications for both the main facility and a separate disaster recovery location. Initially introduced to Sidra through an alliance with Dell Inc., Amcom was chosen due to its credibility among healthcare facilities and history of providing advanced, reliable solutions.

Sidra is the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who envisions the facility as the most advanced medical institute in the Middle East and a world center of excellence in patient care, research and medical education. All aspects of the facility have been carefully researched and vetted to ensure a highly reliable infrastructure.

Currently, hundreds of hospitals around the world rely on Amcom to support the core of their communications. A hospital's call center is the public voice of the facility, as well as the critical communications hub. Amcom helps operators process calls quickly and accurately, record conversations for quality improvements, and coordinate emergency responders for code calls (such as code STEMI).

“Sidra's vision of being one of the most technologically advanced medical research centers in the world has taken another step forward as we begin our cooperation with Amcom, which will provide us with tools to ensure a truly patient-centered environment. We are excited to begin our relationship with Amcom,” said Paul Casterton, Sidra's IT Development Project Director.

“I am delighted that Amcom will be a part of this first-class facility,” said Colin Balmforth, President, Amcom Software. “The selection of Amcom underscores both the quality and reliability of our solutions, used at the best hospitals in the U.S. and abroad. It also provides further evidence of strong demand throughout the Middle East for our solutions. The team at our Dubai office will support the installation and work closely with Sidra staff as they implement the project.”

About Sidra Medical and Research Center

Sidra Medical and Research Center is a groundbreaking hospital, research and education institution, currently under construction in Doha, Qatar, that will focus on the health and wellbeing of women and children regionally and globally. Sidra will be a fully digital facility, incorporating the most advanced information technology applications in clinical, research and business functions. Sidra will initially have around 400 beds with infrastructure to enable expansion to 550 beds in a subsequent phase.

Sidra represents the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser who serves as its Chairperson. The high-tech facility will not only provide world-class patient care but will also help build Qatar's scientific expertise and resources. Sidra will be funded by a US$7.9 billion endowment from Qatar Foundation, one of the largest endowments of its kind in the world.

Sidra is part of a dynamic research and education environment in Qatar that includes leading international institutions, such as: Sidra's academic partner Weill Cornell Medical College in Qatar, and Qatar Science and Technology Park. Through strong partnerships with leading institutions around the world, Sidra is creating an intellectual ecosystem to help advance scientific discovery through investment in medical research.

Sidra will have a unique working structure with inter-professional collaboration at the heart, providing the best holistic care for patients and an unparalleled learning environment for its medical professionals. Sidra will combine the best in design, technology, operations and practices from medical centers around the world – to offer its employees an environment that is at once familiar and extraordinary.

About Amcom Software

Amcom Software, a subsidiary of USA Mobility, Inc. USMO, connects people to each other and to the data they need. This helps organisations save lives with communications that are faster, more accurate, and more efficient. Thousands of organisations worldwide rely on Amcom solutions for critical smartphone communications, contact center optimisation, emergency management, and clinical workflow improvement. The company's products are used by leading organizations in healthcare, hospitality, education, business, and government. By continually developing its industry-leading technologies, Amcom Software has steadily grown and solidified its market leadership. For more information, call +971 4 454 22 75 (Dubai office) or +1 (952) 230-5200 (U.S. office), or you can visit http://www.amcomsoftware.com and find us on Twitter @AmcomSoftware.