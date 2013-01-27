EnVerv Expands Activities in Russia – Opens Moscow Office

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

EnVerv announced today the opening of its Moscow office and appointment of Pavel Katlerov as its Director of Business Development for Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus and neighboring countries. This announcement underlines the importance of these markets to EnVerv and also the fact that Power Line Communications (PLC) designs are gaining traction in these regions.

Pavel Katlerov, an expert in communications technologies will lead EnVerv's business development and customer management activities in these countries. “I am very excited to be working with EnVerv and to lead these activities. EnVerv has all the tools required for successful customer engagements in Russia and neighboring countries and I look forward to great years to come,” said Katlerov.

“We are very pleased to have Mr. Katlerov join our team as EnVerv continues to provide its customers with advanced PLC Systems on Chip (SoC) and reference designs. With Pavel's help we shall expand our relationships with smart meter vendors, utilities and other partners in Russia, Ukraine and other countries in eastern Europe.” said Reza Mirkhani, President of EnVerv.

About EnVerv Inc.

EnVerv is a fabless semiconductor company in the United States with headquarters in San Jose, California and offices in San Diego, Tokyo, Shenzhen and Moscow. EnVerv's PLC SoC solutions enable high performance communications via Low-Voltage (LV) and Medium-Voltage (MV) power lines with the goal of providing efficient and effective communications means for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) as well as other power line-based smart control and monitoring applications. SoC features include: Multimode PLC modem (G3-PLC, PRIME and 4GPLC™) and worldwide frequency band support from 9KHz to 500KHz. For more information please visit www.enverv.com.

EnVerv Russia: 123308, Moscow, 3 Silikatniy proezd, 4, building 1 Tel. +7 499 918 4360