Ajman Free Zone Unveils Smart Warehouses

AJMAN, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

In a significant step to boost its growing appeal and commitment towards increased inward investments in the Free Zone and the UAE on the whole, Ajman Free Zone unveiled Smart Warehouses, offering investors' option to rent warehouse units as small as 100 square meters and clients that require larger spaces the option of securing multiple units.

Mahmood AL Hashemi, General Manager of the AFZA said, "the launch of Smart Warehouses follows our decision to focus on businesses of all sizes and types facilitating a diverse range of investment and licensing options to suit various business requirements and budgets.”

"We have been able to attract significant investments from all over the world and are confident that Smart Warehouses is an unparalleled proposition that will further catalyze the flow of global businesses to the Free Zone. It is imperative that we focus on facilitating these investments through cost-efficient, flexible and innovative investment platforms," he added.

AFZA houses over 7,000 companies with a significant chunk of SMEs in the portfolio. “AFZA's endeavor is to offer unparalleled flexible investment & licensing options. The state-of-the-art Smart Warehouses combined with the advantages of location, infrastructure and facilitation-focused rules of AFZA will work well for global companies looking to have a base in the UAE,” said Nader Eldesouky, Deputy General Manager, AFZA.

Rishi Somaiya, Sales Director of the Free Zone said, "this is one-of-a kind proposition in the UAE and the region. Smart Warehouses have been designed in a flexible and scalable manner. Companies requiring small spaces have the option of renting units starting from a 100 sq.m. and investors can take up larger warehouse spaces by combining multiple units. Instead of investing in large warehouses in the initial stages of a business, investors can now take small spaces and expand it in a modular manner.”

"The smallest sizes start at a 100 sq.m at an annual rental of AED35,000 per annum," he added.

Along with Smart Warehouses, AFZA also offers other inexpensive platforms – Smart Offices and Executive Offices. Under Smart Offices investors are offered a shared space for US$555 per month while for Executive offices the investment is only US$777 per month including the cost of the license.