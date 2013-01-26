Scientific Abstract Reporting Investigational Clinical Data for MR Spectroscopy of Lumbar Discs Accepted for Oral Podium Presentation at American Society of Spine Radiology (ASSR) 2013 Annual Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Nocimed is pleased to announce a scientific abstract titled "MR Spectroscopy in Non-Herniated Painful, Herniated Painful, and Non-Painful Lumbar Discs" has been accepted for oral podium presentation on Friday, February 22 between 1:45 - 3:45pm at the American Society of Spine Radiology (ASSR) 2013 annual conference being held February 21-24, 2013 in Scottsdale, Arizona. This paper presents certain clinical MR spectroscopy results from data that was non-invasively acquired in vivo from non-herniated painful, herniated painful, and non-painful lumbar discs, and subsequently post-processed and evaluated, via Nocimed's investigational Nociscan Virtual Discogram diagnostic platform. The investigational Nociscan MRS exams were conducted immediately following standard lumbar MRI via a commercial Siemens 3T Verio MR scanner and single voxel spectroscopy pulse sequence, using a custom acquisition protocol developed by Nocimed and under a Nocimed-sponsored, IRB-approved clinical research study at The Orthopedic Center of St. Louis.

About Nociscan™ Virtual Discogram™ and Sigpro™

The Nociscan Virtual Discogram is an investigational spine diagnostic platform, and is a new application of MR spectroscopy (MRS) to non-invasively measure disc chemistry as a brief extension of standard MRI exams. The Nociscan exam is performed by non-invasively acquiring an MRS spectrum from a disc nucleus using commercial MR scanners and MRS pulse sequences already indicated for tissue chemistry assessment, but using a proprietary procedural protocol being evaluated specifically for disc spectroscopy. The raw acquired MRS data is then uploaded electronically, via a secure web interface, to a proprietary “cloud software”-based Sigpro MRS signal post-processor. Sigpro automatically provides a final post-processed spectrum for making quantitative measurements at spectral peaks associated with certain chemicals. These chemical signatures for the disc may then be assessed as potential chemical biomarkers for diagnostic correlation to disc pathologies such as degeneration and pain. Back pain is a leading reported cause of worker's compensation and disability claims and patient-doctor visits for middle-aged adults, and such spine disorders also represent the largest category of all MR uses. However, standard MRI does not reliably reveal which discs are causing the pain in chronic, severe discogenic low back pain patients. Accordingly, another invasive, painful, potentially risky, subjective, and costly needle-based “provocative discography” procedure is often required following standard lumbar MRI for this purpose.

Another scientific abstract also reporting Nociscan Virtual Discogram clinical investigation data was also accepted by the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) as a “Best Paper” for oral podium presentation at the ISASS 2013 annual conference being held April 3-5, 2013 in Vancouver, Canada. In early January 2013, Nocimed announced patent issuances in both the United States and Australia and that cover certain technologies incorporated into the Nociscan platform, and under which Nocimed has exclusive world-wide rights. The investigational Nociscan Virtual Discogram was also awarded "#1 Overall Best New Technology in Spine Care for 2011" by Orthopedics This Week at the North American Spine Society 2011 annual meeting.

About Nocimed™, LLC

Nocimed, LLC's mission is to provide disruptive new medical diagnostic platform technologies to address significant areas of unmet need in substantial clinical and research markets. The Company's primary emphasis is to deliver this via web or “cloud”-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, principally for diagnostic imaging post-processing. The Company is initially developing these solutions for musculoskeletal and pain indications – with initial focus on disc chemistry monitoring and discogenic low back pain diagnosis. Nocimed was founded in 2008 as a Delaware Limited Liability Company, with its principal place of business in Redwood City, CA, and is privately funded by qualified accredited investors. Further information may be found at www.nocimed.com. Nociscan Virtual Discogram, Sigpro, and other products and technologies embody exclusive proprietary rights of Nocimed, LLC, including under certain copyrights and granted patents and pending patent applications in the United States and other territories. Nocimed™, Nociscan™, Virtual Discogram™, Nocigram™, Sigpro™, and Autovox™ are proprietary trademarks of Nocimed, LLC. All rights reserved.

