Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Shareholders of Yum! Brands, Inc.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against Yum! Brands, Inc. (“Yum” of the “Company”) YUM concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on allegations that certain statements issued by the Company between October 9, 2012 and January 7, 2013, regarding the Company's business and financial prospects were false and misleading. YUM, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally under the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands.

The investigation is related to Chinese media reports in November 2012 stating that certain of the Company's chicken suppliers had been feeding toxic chemicals to chickens sold to KFC China. On December 20 and 21, 2012, news outlets reported that Yum knew well before October 2012 that certain chicken suppliers in China had injected chickens with excessive antibiotics and other illegal chemicals but sought to conceal these facts.

On January 7, 2013, in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Company lowered its China Division's full-year 2012 guidance for same-store sales, due to publicity surrounding a review of Yum's poultry supply by the Chinese government. As a result of this news, on January 8, 2013 Yum shares dropped 5%, from $67.89 per share to as low as $64.40 per share.

