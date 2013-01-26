Law Offices of Todd M. Garber Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Groupon, Inc.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Law Offices of Todd M. Garber announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of a class (the “Class”) comprising all purchasers of the common stock of Groupon, Inc. (“Groupon” or the “Company”) GRPN between May 14, 2012 and November 8, 2012, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Groupon operates as a local commerce marketplace that connects merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants issued materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business and financial prospects. Specifically, defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) an increasing share of the Company's revenue growth was being derived from its non-core, lower-margin Groupon Goods business; (2) the Company's business growth was not as robust as represented; and (3) the Company's revenue mix was shifting in a manner that would lead to lower margins.

If you are a member of the above-described Class, you may move the Court no later than February 19, 2013 to serve as lead plaintiff; however, you must meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time, or you may retain counsel of your choice. If you have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Todd M. Garber, Esquire, of the Law Offices of Todd M. Garber, by telephone at 213-700-7262 or by email to info@toddgarberlaw.com.

