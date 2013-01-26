Law Office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation of MAP Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BALA CYNWYD, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of MAP Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“MAP” or the “Company”) MAPP relating to the proposed acquisition by Allergan, Inc. (“Allergan”).

Under the terms of the transaction, MAP shareholders will receive only $25.00 in cash for each share of MAP stock they own. The investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the Board of Directors of MAP for not acting in the Company's shareholders' best interests in connection with the sale process to Allergan. MAP is expected to receive a decision on its inhalable migraine treatment Levadex by the Food and Drug Administration before mid-April. It has been reported that the global migraine drug market will reach $5.8 billion by 2021.

If you own shares of MAP stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the proposed transaction, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions.