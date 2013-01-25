24 Hour Fitness Opens New Walnut Creek Super-Sport Club With Sustainable Focus

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

24 Hour Fitness, one of the nation's leading fitness club chains, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new, eco-conscious Bay Area club, located at 2800 North Main Street in Walnut Creek, Calif. To commemorate this much-anticipated occasion, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. with special guest, Walnut Creek Mayor Cindy Silva. In honor of the new 24 Hour Fitness® Walnut Creek Super-Sport club and the role the company has played in helping members of the community live a healthy lifestyle, Mayor Silva will proclaim Jan. 26 as “Healthy Walnut Creek Day.”

“We are thrilled to introduce our new location on North Main Street - which was built with sustainability in mind,” said Dan Benning, division president, 24 Hour Fitness. “Like us, the city of Walnut Creek supports both healthy and green living. As a responsible local business and a steward of good health, we look forward to supporting these values and the fitness goals of the local community for many years to come.”

In 2012, the Walnut Creek City Council approved a Climate Action Plan (CAP) that outlines the city's overall strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Aligning with the city's efforts towards a healthy and sustainable future for Walnut Creek, the new Super-Sport club features a variety of green measures and amenities designed to reduce its environmental impact. In addition to high-efficiency appliances and fixtures that improve air quality, save energy and conserve water, the facility is easily accessible by alternate transportation. The club features ample bike parking and is conveniently located near bus and BART stations.

“In designing this club, we wanted to make sure that our presence in the Walnut Creek community was both environmentally responsible and aligned with the city's efforts surrounding sustainability,” said Jim McPhail, executive vice president and chief development officer, 24 Hour Fitness. “We look forward to incorporating similar, green features into new clubs we build in the future as part of our long-term strategy for reducing our company's environmental impact.”

To celebrate, 24 Hour Fitness invites the local community to stop by on grand opening day for complimentary VIP club tours. The club will open at 6 a.m., and throughout the day event attendees will have the opportunity to sample several group exercise classes including Les Mills BODYPUMP™ and Les Mills CXWORX™.

The new Walnut Creek club marks the latest addition to the 24 Hour Fitness portfolio of more than 400 locations nationwide and is part of the company's plan to invest $25 million into its Bay Area footprint. This investment kicked off with the recent 24 Hour Fitness Livermore Super-Sport club, which opened in December 2012, and will continue with new club openings in Fremont and Hayward through June. With these club openings, 24 Hour Fitness expects to introduce more than 100 new jobs to the Bay Area in 2013.

Club manager Chris Getty, a three-year veteran of 24 Hour Fitness, will lead more than 60 team members at the new Walnut Creek location. The club spans approximately 43,600 square feet and features an array of fitness amenities, equipment and services that members and guests can enjoy, including:

Wide variety of cardio, strength and functional training equipment

TRX ® Suspension Training

Suspension Training Personal viewing screens on select cardio equipment

Basketball court

Functional training area

Dedicated Cycle and Group X ® rooms

rooms Indoor pool

Whirlpool, steam room and sauna

Personal training services*

Kids' Club babysitting services* for children ages six months up to 12 years to enjoy activities while their parents work out

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Retail area offering fitness products, accessories, apparel and nutrition supplements

Towel service

To try 24 Hour Fitness and experience the new Walnut Creek Super-Sport club, guests can download a free pass at 24hourfitness.com.

*Additional fees apply

Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., 24 Hour Fitness is a leading health club industry pioneer, serving nearly four million members in more than 400 clubs across the U.S. Since the first club opened in 1979, the company has been dedicated to helping members change their lives and reach their individual fitness goals. With convenient club locations, personal training services, innovative group exercise classes and a variety of strength, cardio and functional training equipment - 24 Hour Fitness offers fitness solutions for everyone.

Through its support of the United States Olympic Committee and many U.S. National Governing Bodies (NGBs) of sport, 24 Hour Fitness is one of the largest supporters of amateur athletics in the country and serves as the Official Fitness Center Sponsor of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams. The company is committed to being a good neighbor in its communities via charitable and in-kind donations to groups focused on both helping Americans get healthy and improving youth fitness. The company's national accreditation from the Better Business Bureau, which includes A+ ratings for all club locations across the U.S., demonstrates the organization's ongoing commitment to member satisfaction. Please call 1-800-224-0240 or visit 24hourfitness.com for more information and to find the club nearest you.