Kroll Bond Rating Agency Affirms Ratings On Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2012-1 Certificates

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) affirms eight classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Sequoia Mortgage Trust (SEMT) 2012-1, a jumbo prime RMBS transaction (see ratings listed below).

The transaction is secured by two pools of first-lien residential mortgage loans. All of the mortgage loans are secured by first liens on one-to-four family residential properties, condominiums, coops, planned unit developments and townhouses.

The rating affirmations follow our review of the transaction which utilized information obtained from the Trustee, U.S. Bank National Association. The SEMT 2012-1 mortgage pool has experienced no loss and minimal delinquency since issuance. There are currently no delinquent loans in the mortgage pool. Additionally, principal payments on the pool have resulted in increased credit enhancement to each of the rated classes. KBRA's analysis of home price trends indicate that the mortgage pool also benefits from home prices which on average have risen since issuance.

For more information on SEMT 2012-1, please see our report, “SEMT 2012-1 RMBS Surveillance Report”, which was published on January 25, 2013 at www.krollbondratings.com.

Class Rating Balance (USD 1000s) Rating Action 1-A1 AAA (sf) $136,578 Affirmed 2-A1 AAA (sf) $146,934 Affirmed 1-AX AAA (sf) $136,578 (1) Affirmed 2-AX AAA (sf) $146,934 (1) Affirmed B-1 AA (sf) $10,798 Affirmed B-2 A (sf) $8,150 Affirmed B-3 BBB (sf) $5,094 Affirmed B-4 BB (sf) $5,297 Affirmed (1) Notional Amount

