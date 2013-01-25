CEIVA Energy Launches Entryway, Helping Utilities Connect Their Customers to the HAN

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

CEIVA Energy, developers of the CEIVA Homeview Energy Display announced today the launch of Entryway, the first complete system that makes HAN management easy for utilities. Entryway makes it simple for utilities to provision HAN devices, create and manage demand response and AMI events, and monitor response analytics. Entryway's launch allows utilities to deploy and manage all SEP compliant Home Area Network devices and programs at an unprecedented scale.

“Entryway offers utilities a complete solution for executing their smart grid strategies,” said Dean Schiller, Founder and CEO of CEIVA Energy. “Up until now, most of the effort has been spent on deploying smart meters,“ added Schiller, “Entryway allows utilities to start realizing the benefits of their investment.”

“Itron is proud to collaborate with CEIVA, and we are excited about the launch of Entryway. Entryway unleashes the power of Itron's OpenWay network by allowing any type of home energy management device to extend intelligence beyond our smart meter into the consumer's home. Entryway will be a key component of Itron's home energy management capabilities going forward," said Mark de Vere White, senior vice president of Itron Energy Group in North America.

Entryway further develops CEIVA Energy's role in the smart grid ecosystem.

About CEIVA Energy

CEIVA Energy is a subsidiary of Burbank-based CEIVA Logic, inventors of the connected photo display. CEIVA Energy's flagship product, the CEIVA Homeview, connects consumers with their homes by delivering energy, gas and water data alongside personal photos. The launch of Entryway provides utilities a complete toolkit for deploying smart meter technology and engaging their customers on a large scale. For more information about CEIVA Energy, please visit: http://ceivaenergy.com/