ARUP to Offer Carrier Screening for Over 100 Genetic Disorders

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Counsyl has partnered with ARUP Laboratories, a nonprofit enterprise of the University of Utah, to expand its pre-pregnancy and early pregnancy genetic test offering for prospective parents. ARUP's molecular genetic testing laboratory already provides a comprehensive set of testing options for a broad range of inherited disorders. The partnership with Counsyl complements ARUP's existing services for genomic medicine. Dr. Sherrie Perkins, Chief Medical Officer at ARUP, stated, “We are pleased that the relationship with Counsyl now allows ARUP to offer testing for over 100 recessive genetic disorders to more than half of the nation's university, teaching and children's hospitals.”

Included in the Counsyl Test are life-threatening conditions, such as spinal muscular atrophy, Smith-Lemli-Opitz, and Tay-Sachs disease. Several inherited metabolic disorders that can be treated with dietary modifications and supplements are also part of the test.

ARUP has historically used innovation and technology to support their clients' need for specialty testing. For tests not performed at ARUP, high-quality test performance and exceptional clinical utility are the two primary criteria used to establish external partnerships. Counsyl uses high throughput technology to simultaneously screen for over 400 genetic variants from one tube of blood. Ramji Srinivasan, CEO of Counsyl, stated, “We're energized about working with ARUP to make carrier screening a routine part of family planning across the country.” Implicit in the partnership is a shared mission between Counsyl and ARUP to improve access to quality patient care while reducing healthcare costs.

About Counsyl

Counsyl makes genetic testing simple, accessible, and useful for important medical decisions. The Counsyl Test won the Wall Street Journal's Innovation Award for Medicine, was named one of Scientific American's "Top 10 World Changing Ideas" and was featured in the New York Times. It is now offered at thousands of medical centers nationwide and covered by many insurers. For more information, visit www.counsyl.com.

Twitter: @counsyl

About ARUP Laboratories

Founded in 1984, ARUP Laboratories is a leading national reference laboratory and a nonprofit enterprise of the University of Utah and its Department of Pathology. ARUP offers more than 3,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine screening tests to esoteric molecular and genetic assays. ARUP serves clients across the United States, including many of the nation's top university teaching hospitals and children's hospitals, as well as multihospital groups, major commercial laboratories, group purchasing organizations, military and other government facilities, and major clinics. In addition, ARUP is a worldwide leader in innovative laboratory research and development, led by the efforts of the ARUP Institute for Clinical and Experimental Pathology®.