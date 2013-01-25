Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Announces Dividend Tax Information for 2012

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation ANH, a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today tax information regarding its dividend distributions for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2012.

Stockholders should check the tax statements they receive from brokerage firms to ensure that the Anworth dividend information reported in those statements conforms to the information reported herein. Furthermore, stockholders should consult their tax advisors to determine the taxes that should be paid on Anworth's dividends.

As a REIT, Anworth's dividends are generally not eligible for rate reductions enacted for certain types of dividend income under the Jobs and Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2003. Thus, the portion of Anworth's dividends that are characterized as ordinary income generally will be taxed at full ordinary income rates. For stockholders that are corporations, Anworth's dividends are not eligible for the corporate dividends-received deduction.

As each stockholder's tax situation may be different and each dividend distribution may have its own separate tax status, the tables below provide the detailed tax information for each of Anworth's dividends declared during our 2012 fiscal year:

Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (CUSIP 037347 20 0)

Declaration Date Record Date Payable Date 2012

Total Distribution Per Share 2012

Ordinary Income 2012

Return of Capital Long-Term Capital Gains 01/20/12 03/30/12 04/16/12 $0.539063 $0.539063 $ - $ - 04/19/12 06/29/12 07/16/12 $0.539063 $0.539063 $ - $ - 07/20/12 09/28/12 10/15/12 $0.539063 $0.539063 $ - $ - 10/15/12 12/31/12 01/15/13 $0.539063 $0.539063 $ - $ - Total $2.156252 $2.156252 $ - $ -

Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (CUSIP 037347 30 9)

Declaration Date Record Date Payable Date 2012

Total Distribution Per Share 2012

Ordinary Income 2012

Return of Capital Long-Term Capital Gains 01/20/12 03/30/12 04/16/12 $0.390625 $0.390625 $ - $ - 04/19/12 06/29/12 07/16/12 $0.390625 $0.390625 $ - $ - 07/20/12 09/28/12 10/15/12 $0.390625 $0.390625 $ - $ - 10/15/12 12/31/12 01/15/13 $0.390625 $0.390625 $ - $ - Total $1.562500 $1.562500 $ - $ -

Common Stock (CUSIP 037347 10 1)

Declaration Date Record Date Payable Date 2012

Total

Distribution

Per Share 2012

Ordinary Income 2012

Return of Capital Long-Term Capital Gains Carry Over to 2013 03/30/12 04/10/12 04/27/12 $0.21 $0.21 $ - $ - $ - 06/29/12 07/09/12 07/27/12 $0.18 $0.18 $ - $ - $ - 09/28/12 10/08/12 10/29/12 $0.15 $0.15 $ - $ - $ - 12/14/12 12/28/12 01/29/13 $0.15 $0.11 $ - $ - $ 0.04 Total $0.69 $0.65 $ - $ - $ 0.04

Because Anworth is a REIT, dividends declared in the last month of a calendar year with a record date in that calendar year, but which are payable in January of the following year, are considered paid for Form 1099 reporting purposes on the record date, not on the payable date, to the extent the REIT has any remaining undistributed earnings and profits (as computed for income tax purposes) as of December 31 of that calendar year. The amounts shown above in the column labeled Carry Over to 2013 represent the per share amount of the distributions payable in January 2013 which exceeded Anworth's undistributed earnings and profits for income tax purposes as of December 31, 2012. These amounts will be treated for income tax purposes as 2013 distributions to the Anworth stockholders to whom the distributions were payable in January 2013.

Dividends may be reinvested through Anworth's Dividend Reinvestment Plan. Plan information may be obtained from the Plan Administrator, American Stock Transfer and Trust Company, at 877-248-6410, on Anworth's web site at http://www.anworth.com, or by contacting Anworth at 310-255-4493.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation

Anworth is an externally-managed mortgage real estate investment trust. We invest primarily in securities guaranteed by the U.S. Government, such as Ginnie Mae, or guaranteed by federally sponsored enterprises, such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. We seek to generate income for distribution to our shareholders primarily based on the difference between the yield on our mortgage assets and the cost of our borrowings. We are managed by Anworth Management, LLC, or the Manager, pursuant a management agreement. The Manager is subject to the supervision and direction of our Board of Directors and is responsible for (i) the selection, purchase and sale of our investment portfolio; (ii) our financing and hedging activities; and (iii) providing us with management services and other services and activities relating to our assets and operations as may be appropriate. Our common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ANH.”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements, which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” or other similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to, changes in interest rates; changes in the market value of our mortgage-backed securities; changes in the yield curve; the availability of mortgage-backed securities for purchase; increases in the prepayment rates on the mortgage loans securing our mortgage-backed securities; our ability to use borrowings to finance our assets and, if available, the terms of any financing; risks associated with investing in mortgage-related assets; changes in business conditions and the general economy, including the consequences of actions by the U.S. government and other foreign governments to address the global financial crisis; implementation of or changes in government regulations affecting our business; our ability to maintain our qualification as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes; our ability to maintain an exemption from the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; and the Manager's ability to manage our growth. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings discuss the most significant risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.